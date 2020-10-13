JOHNSTON — Ottumwa state swimming hopefuls Leah Chelgren, Libby Moses and Mac Payne continued testing themselves against the best competition in the state over the weekend as the Bulldog girls swimming team competed in the Johnston Invitational.
Chelgrean, Moses and Payne swam with Ava Johnson in a pair of top-six relay finishes for OHS, placing fifth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:50.61 and sixth in the 200 yard medley relay in 2:03.16 as the Bulldogs finished with 41 points on the day, placing eighth overall in the meet.
Payne added a single team point for the Bulldogs by placing 12th in the 50-yard freestyle in 26.71 seconds. Chelgren secure Ottumwa's final two team points, placing 11th in the 100-yard freestyle for the Bulldogs in 58.27 seconds.
Ottumwa is off until swimming with Oskaloosa in a triangular dual at Fairfield on Monday, Oct. 26.