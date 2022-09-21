DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School girls swimming team picked up wins in four different events, including a first-place swim in the 200-yard medley and 200 free relay races, on the way to a third-place finish at an Iowa Alliance Conference quadrangular meet at Des Moines Roosevelt on Tuesday.
Willow Larsen, Lilly Morrison, Mac Payne and Ava Johnson opened the night up by edging Des Moines Roosevelt in a nip-and-tuck battle to the finish in the medley relay. Larsen, Morrison, Payne and Johnson edged Addison Klein, Zadie Hoff, Maggie Pattinson and Claire Reisberg by 0.03 seconds in a time of 1:48.26.
Payne, Larsen, Ava and Finley Johnson posted a time of 2:02 in the 200-yard medley relay winning the race by over five seconds over the Roughriders. Ava Johnson picked up a win in the 100-yard freestyle, edging Roosevelt senior Alla LaMark by nearly three seconds in a time of 57.11, while Larsen beat Pattison by five seconds in the 100-yard breaststroke posting a winning time of 1:11.21.
Ottumwa also posted a second-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay, posting a time of 3:57.92. The Bulldogs finished with 175 points, beating Des Moines North by 69 points. Des Moines Roosevelt finished first in the quadrangular with 369 points, beating Marshalltown by 58.
Ottumwa will be back in the pool on Saturday at the Burlington Grayhound Invitational.
