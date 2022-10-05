OTTUMWA — One fish. Two fish.
Little fish. Fast fish.
Rather than going with the obvious 'Johnson and Johnson,' first-year Ottumwa head girls swimming coach Staci Bergman came up more creative nicknames for sisters Ava and Finley Johnson. Both had their moments on Tuesday night in an Iowa Alliance Conference dual with Des Moines East, teaming up to close the night winning the 400-yard free relay in the final race of a 99-67 East win at Mike McWilliams Pool.
"We knew coming into it that this was going to be close," Bergman said. "We tried to find a way to get swimmers not only in races that they would be comfortable in, but races that we felt like we could win. We won many of the races, but it just comes back to not having the numbers that the bigger schools have. It is disappointing, but at the same time we had some people step up to give us some good splits."
Splits like Sara McElroy's 42.46-second closing lap in the 200-yard freestyle, which took a point away from East early by securing a fourth-place finish in the race, keeping the Bulldogs in front 18-16. Cami Pauls also stepped in to give Ottumwa chances to secure points in three different events, including the opening leg of the 200-yard free relay before swimming in the 100-yard backstroke for the first time.
"She's never swam the backstroke before even in practice," Bergman said. "We talked to her a few minutes before the meet and taught her how to do flip turns. She came in and knocked it out of the park."
East was able to ultimately pull away midway through the dual, outscoring Ottumwa 57-19 while winning four straight events to put the conference dual away. The Bulldogs were able to pick up wins in the final three races, including a second individual win by Ava 'fast fish' Johnson finishing the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:18.
"I was actually originally was supposed to swim in the 100 freestyle, but it got switched," Ava Johnson said. "It was a little stressful at first, but it was a good race."
Johnson would be right back in the water in the very next varsity race, swimming the anchor leg of the 400 free relay. The opening leg featured a tight battle between Mac Payne and Diana Bobadilla with the two swimmers separated by just over a second heading into the second leg of the race.
Protecting the slim lead, Finley Johnson took off down the pool recording a 29.77-second opening lap to more than double Ottumwa's lead in the race. Once Willow Larsen dove into the pool for the third lap, the Bulldogs had a 4.65-second advantage.
"I'm really competitive, so a good race always provides plenty of motivation for me," Finley 'little fish' Johnson said. "I've been working on my underwater dolphin (kick) during practice. That really helped me. I used to never do it during a race. Now, it's become a really big key for me."
Ava Johnson clinched an 11-second win for Ottumwa in the final race of the night as the Bulldogs posted a winning time of 4:07.12. The proud older sister watched as Finley Johnson also anchored Ottumwa's opening 200-free relay team to a winning time of 2:06.59.
"Finley's been working really hard in practice and puts her all into swimming," Ava Johnson said. "I couldn't be a more proud sister. She's doing really good. She's taken on this role as a champion. She's going to do great things.
"It's fun to see the Johnson sisters, little fish and fast fish, doing so well," Bergman added. "I'm not sure where I came up with Finley's nickname. With Ava's, I actually did some research on the fastest fishes."
Larsen picked up individuals wins for Ottumwa in both the 200-yard individual medley, beating Addison Stancil by 23 seconds in a time of 2:23.64, while finishing the 100-yard backstroke in 1:02.38. It was the first swim in the event for Larsen since breaking the school record in the event 17 days earlier at the Marshalltown Bobcat Invitational, qualifying for state in a time of 59.24 seconds.
"I know Willow wasn't completely happy with her times," Bergman said. "You can't always cut time every time out. We're also still in the heavy part of training trying to get their bodies built up before we taper before regionals. That's where we'll see our biggest cuts in time. We're building up their strength and endurance before we start slowly backing off to hit our peak performance."
Payne picked up the win for Ottumwa in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing the one-lap dash in 27.07 seconds. The Bulldogs will be back in the pool at the Johnston Invitational on Saturday morning starting at 8:30 a.m.
