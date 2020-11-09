WEST DES MOINES — It wasn't exactly a repeat performance for Leah Chelgren, Libby Moses and Mac Payne on Saturday in Iowa High School girls state swimming qualifying meet.
It was even better.
Moses, Chelgren and Payne are headed back to state after qualifying in both the 200 free and medley relays last season. In fact, the Ottumwa High School trio are going to be even busier next Saturday after qualifying on Saturday in the 400 free relay, posting a season-best time of 3:53.55, posting the 30th-best time among all swimmers in any of the statewide qualifying meets.
"Our time last year in that race was 3:56.07. With everything we've been through this season, to pull together and leave it all out here makes me so proud," Moses said. "I'm so proud of my teammates. They all tried hard. Everyone was by each other's side."
Chelgren, Moses, Payne and freshman Ava Johnson posted lower times on Saturday at Mark Wagner Pool than the previous year at Southeast Polk. The Ottumwa teammates opened the day finishing fifth at the state qualifying meet in the 200 medley relay in 1:58.01, almost a full second lower than last year's time of 1:58.85 qualifying 31st for state out of a possible 32 teams for the second straight year.
"It's really intimidating, especially when you're the first one in the water. Everything's kind of going and the feeling is, if it's a bad race, it's going to be a bad day," said Chelgren after swimming a 29.1-second opening backstroke in the 200 medley. "A good race can set the entire day up. That's a lot of pressure. As soon as we saw the time, we saw our splits and saw the place we got, it was a like a wave going over us that today was going to be a good day."
Chelgren's good day continued as the anchor in the 200 free relay, where Ottumwa qualified 29th out of 32 teams for state last season in a time of 1:58.03. The Bulldog junior clinched third place for OHS in the state qualifying meet by posting a 24.25-second split as Ottumwa again posted the 29th-best state qualifying time, finishing in 1:58.01.
"Last year, I swam a 25-second split and I thought that was one of the best times I would ever get," Chelgren said. "I've tried to recreate it all year. I just haven't been able to. I didn't even know I saw a 24-second 50 until everyone started coming over to me after the race. I felt like I was out of my own body. I thought they were joking. I was ecstatic. I saw Mac's time of 25.98 and I was almost in tears for how good that was.
"When it came to my turn, I just knew I had to put in my effort. Mac worked so hard to give a great start. I couldn't be the only one that held us all up."
Chelgren finished off the day for the Bulldogs anchoring the 400 free relay, a race Ottumwa finished almost six seconds shy of qualifying for state in last year. On Saturday, Ottumwa qualified by lowering their time to 3:53.55 breaking four minutes for the first time since last year's state qualifier while earning the 30th out of 32 state qualifying berths in what will be the very last race of the girls high school state swimming meet next Saturday.
"As soon as you hit that wall, one of the first things you do as a swimmer is pop your head up and look at the board," Chelgren said. "What was amazing this time is that, instead of seeing the board, I saw the faces of Ava, Mac and Libby. They were all hugging and excited. You can't help but be excited when all your friends are reacting like that."
Chelgren, Johnson, Moses and Payne will be joined at state by former Ottumwa YMCA Hurricane teammate Willow Larsen. The Fairfield freshman qualified 18th out of 32 athletes in the 100-yard backstroke, placing seventh at the Southeast Polk state-qualifying meet in 59.88 seconds becoming the first swimmer in program history to break one minute in the event.
"I think it'll be really fun to get to swim with them once again at state," Larsen said. "I don't get to see those girls as much as I used to. I think they'll do really well. Hopefully, I can do pretty well. It's taken a lot of hard work to get that backstroke time that low."
Larsen will race in the 100 backstroke preliminaries in the fourth and final heat on Friday evening with state swimming action getting underway at the Marshalltown YMCA at 5 p.m. Should Larsen improve from her place as the 18th-seeded qualifier to one of the top 16 backstroke swimmers on Friday, the Fairfield freshman would join her former Hurricane teammates who will swim all three relays for Ottumwa on Saturday starting with the 200 medley shortly after noon.
"All the girls on the swim team have worked really hard for this. I told the girls before the meet started they were going to make it back to state," Ottumwa head girls swimming coach Heather Simplot said. "We had great support from all the girls when they were swimming those relays. Having all of our girls down there to support them I think really helped to see everyone behind them like that."