DES MOINES — Willow Larsen and Ava Johnson both picked up individual wins for the Ottumwa High School girls swimming team on Tuesday during a 120-49 Iowa Alliance Conference dual loss at Des Moines Lincoln.
Larsen won for the third time in three meets in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing the race in 1:01.91, after swimming to victory earlier in the night in 200-yard individual medley in 2:23.58. Johnson picked up the win for OHS in 100-yard freestyle, finishing the race in 58.14 seconds.
"We had some good things happen. We just don't quite have the depth to come up with the high team scores," Ottumwa head girls swimming coach Staci Bergman said. "Willow did amazing in the individual medley. She won that by several seconds."
Hannalee Songer also had a standout night for the Ottumwa swimmers when it came to resiliency. Moments after finishing off the longest race of the night, swimming the 500-yard freestyle in 7:55.97, Songer was right back in the pool for the very next race swimming the third leg of a fourth-place finish for the Bulldogs in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
In that same race, Mac Payne's anchor time of 26.7 seconds nearly rallied Ottumwa to a win. Payne, Ava Johnson, Finley Johnson and Lilly Morrison finished the race in 1:53.42, coming up just 1.3 seconds shy of catching Lincoln's top relay team in the race.
Ottumwa (2-2, 0-2 Iowa Alliance) heads off to their first weekend invitational meet on Saturday. The Bulldogs will be swimming in the Waterloo West Warhawk Invite at Central Middle School starting at Noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.