OTTUMWA — After over a decade without producing a state swimming qualifier, Ottumwa considered it a victory just to send four girls to compete in a pair of relay races last year.
This year, the Bulldogs are back at state and even busier this fall.
Not only will Leah Chelgren, Mac Payne and Libby Moses return to compete in the 200 free and 200 medley relay races, this time joined by freshman teammate Ava Johnson, but the Bulldog teammates added a spot in the 400 free relay. It's a race that Chelgren, Payne and Moses missed out on by one spot one year earlier while swimming with senior Saige Knight.
"It was amazing to make it there last year. It was an amazing feeling, but we only made it in two of our three races," Chelgren said. "Looking at the times we dropped in all three races, it was just amazing. Even if we didn't make it to state in all three races, we knew we excelled, we got faster and we did so well. It just added to that amazing feeling to know that we made it."
Chelgren, Moses, Payne and Johnson not only qualified for all three relay races at state, but did so improving on the times produced in last year's state qualifying meet. The Ottumwa teammates lowered their times to 1:58.01 in both the 200 free and medley relays, almost a full combined second lower than last year's state qualifying times, before closing out the day lowering their personal-best time in the 400 free relay down to 3:53.55, over 2.5 seconds faster than the time that narrowly missed out on advancing to state.
"Seeing those improvements in those first two swims, especially in those quarter races where it's really hard to cut any time, was really amazing especially with a new swimmer," Moses said. "To come back and cut nearly three seconds off the 400 free relay was even more amazing. It might seem like a lot, but three seconds in swimming is huge. It shows how much hard work we've put into this year."
Chelgren, Moses, Payne and Knight finished 30th in the state in the 200 medley relay in 1:58.98, just 0.13 seconds off the state-qualifying time they hit one week earlier. Ottumwa also placed 28th in the 200 free relay matching the team’s personal best of 1:58.03 with a closing leg of 25.21 seconds by Chelgren that topped Knight’s 25.22 closing swim one week earlier and 0.2 seconds faster than the OHS school record of 25.23 set by Rachel Lenox in the 50 freestyle race in 1999.
Chelgren was even better this past weekend, cracking 25 seconds in her 50 split during the 200 free relay. The 400 free relay also featured a 56-second 100 from Payne and a 58-second 100 from Johnson, both season-best times that helped the Bulldogs punch their third state ticket.
"I was just really happy that I got a new personal record. I had just broken a minute in the meet before, so to drop almost four full seconds was a big deal for me," Payne said. "I'm happy for the whole relay. It didn't set in until the next day that we qualified for all three. I was so tired on Saturday I didn't even realize that we made it."
The youngest member of the team, Johnson was admittedly as she swam in a state qualifying meet taking over for the senior leader of last year's OHS girls swimming squad. After coming through for her older teammates to help all three return to state, this time in all three state relay races, the Ottumwa freshman has more confidence going into her first state meet.
"You just never know until you hear what the final results are, but I feel like if we swim like we're capable of swimming we'll see another great finish on Saturday," Johnson said. "I'm not quite as nervous. We proved what we can accomplish. It's just a matter of doing it again on Saturday."
For Chelgren, Moses and Payne, that same level of confidence comes from having experienced the state swimming meet and everything that goes along with qualifying after making it to Marshalltown last year.
"No one really knew what to do last year. Do we need t-shirts? Maybe a poster. These were all things we had to think about on a whim," Chelgren said. "This year, as soon as we made it, Libby and I were talking about who was taking care of shirts, who's getting the posters, who's figuring out where to eat on the way up there. It was a lot less stressful, but it also allowed us to be more involved."
Ottumwa's journey to state begins on Friday when the Bulldog girls leave Mike McWilliams Pool after a quick workout and head out of town, staying overnight in Newton before heading on to the Marshalltown YMCA on Saturday. Joined by alternates Zoey Jones, Nancy Vass and Hannah LaPoint, the Ottumwa state qualifiers will receive a special send off on the overpass near Eisenhower school awaiting the team after departing The Beach shortly after 1:30 p.m.
"Last year was more about experiencing state and seeing what it was like. This year, I feel like we're more on the side of competing at the state meet," Moses said. "We're going there to better our times and go up in the rankings. It's going to be different because of COVID-19, but we feel like it will be a really good ending to the year.
"We were really exciting to be a part of the parade to show off the teams," Chelgren added. "We understand why, but it was a fun part of qualifying for state. It'll be nice to have something that can serve as a substitute this year right here at home."