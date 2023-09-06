OTTUMWA — Willow Larsen had to wait until the second half of Tuesday's Iowa Alliance south division home swimming meet to dive in for her first race.
Larsen got plenty of work in over the final six races against Des Moines Lincoln, from a winning swim in the 100-yard freestyle a runner-up finish in the 100-yard breaststroke. In between, Larsen also swam the third legs in both the 200 and 400-yard free relays completing five action-packed laps in less than an hour of Ottumwa's second home dual of the season on Tuesday night.
"You just kind of warm up in the beginning then get back in to warm up again during the breaks," Larsen said. "Once it begins, it's balls to the wall in all the races.
"My yards are also ramping up right now, so I'm pretty tired anyways. I didn't expect to swim any of my best times in this one."
Despite the endurance test, Larsen was able to secure one of Ottumwa's two wins in the 115-52 dual loss to the Railsplitters. Returning to the 100-yard freestyle, Larsen produced the only sub-minute time among the six swimmers in the varsity race posting a time of 57.44 seconds beating Lincoln junior Emma Sizemore by nearly three seconds.
"I have not swam the 100-yard freestyle this year. That's the first time I swam it in awhile, so I didn't really know what to expect," Larsen said. "I feel like I could get to a low 55 or high 54-second time. I'm able to play with some stuff now and see what works out."
Larsen has that freedom thanks to Ottumwa's last meet, an Iowa Alliance dual at Ames last Tuesday. Larsen booked her ticket to compete at state for the fourth straight year in the 100-yard backstroke, qualified for state with a swim of 59.65 seconds.
"There's so much weight that's off my shoulders," Larsen said. "I feel like I can sit back and enjoy the season more instead of worrying about when I'm going to get into state. Before that race, I was so nervous. Once I saw that I got that (state-qualifying) time, I was so relieved.
"Everyone was really happy for Willow," Ottumwa head girls swimming coach Sara Johnson added. "We all thought it was kind of funny that she got it that night. She actually told me before that meet that she wasn't sure she was going to get that time this season. To get it that very same day was awesome."
Ava Johnson scored Ottumwa's first win of the night, claiming the 200-yard freestyle in 2:12.33 edging Lincoln senior Paola Santiago by 2.27 seconds. Santiago bounced back to beat Johnson in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:06.06 in a hectic second half of the meet for multiple Bulldog swimmers including three swims in four races for junior Lilly Morrison.
"When you have a small team, sometimes you just don't have a lot of options," Sara Johnson said. "You just have to push the kids and make it about the team. The girls are capable of it. They're tired, but they're strong girls."
Morrison not only had to battle the physical demands of swimming three times in four events, but had to overcome the mental strains of tough results in both the 500-yard freestyle and the closing leg of the 200-yard free relay. Johnston did her best to help her junior swimmer through a tough stretch.
"I'm really proud of Lilly. She was disappointed in her time in the 500, then she had to get right back into the pool for another race with another race to follow after that," Sara Johnson said. "The definition of an athlete is someone who can push themselves through something that's hard. She wasn't feeling it. She was upset. She was in tears, but she got back in the water and she did it again and again.
"I'm so proud of her. That's not an easy thing to do. It would have been really easy for Lilly to not do it. Getting back in there and continuing to swim is something that should be praised. I told her I cared about her and I was proud of her. She's awesome. Sometimes, things don't go the way you want it to. It brought me to tears to see her do something for her team that was really hard."
Ottumwa returns to the pool in Waterloo this weekend at the Warhawk Invitational. Action at the Central Middle School Pool gets underway at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.