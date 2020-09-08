OTTUMWA — Just 12 days after taking three wins on a fun night to open the high school swimming season, the Ottumwa girls got down to business facing one of the top programs in the state.
Leah Chelgren, Libby Moses and Mac Payne dove into to swim against Ankeny for the first time since competing in last year’s girls state meet. The trio, joined by newcomer Ava Johnson, took their shot to test themselves against some of the best swimming in Iowa.
Ankeny won the battle for team points, 137-28. Not suprising considering the Hawks racked up 200 points on the way to finishing third as a team in the state last fall.
For Moses, Chelgren and Payne, it was a chance to see where the Bulldogs stand in different events after qualifying in the 200 yard free and medley relay races last season. The teammates, along with Johnson, finished third in the 200 free relay in 1:50.1, less than three seconds shy of Ankeny’s top team of Alexis Henning, Jordan Su, Riley Loeffler and Josie Parton.
In the 200 medley relay, Chelgren, Moses, Payne and Johnson were fourth in 2:04.95. Ankeny had two teams finish below two minutes in the opening varsity race, including a winning time of 1:56.01 from Rachel Rolow, Katie Brown, Madison Carleton and Alexis Henning.
“We knew Ankeny was going to be amazing. Every year, they are,” Chelgren said. “They are a fun team to swim against. We always have fun at the meets. It’s a good push.
“In our first meet, it was more about getting back into the season. This was a meet where we had to put our nose to the grindstone. These were hard races, where you contently had were battling right to the finish. It was a great meet to have, especially during this weird year.”
Chelgren, Moses and Payne also tested themselves against Ankeny swimmers in individual races. Chelgren placed third in 1:07.4 in the 100-yard butterfly, less than three seconds behind race winner Caroline Walker.
Payne had the top finish of the night, edging out Mariah Parton by .2 seconds for second place in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:10.15. Josie Parton won the race in 1:07.25.
“There’s just something about going up against Ankeny that’s mildly refreshing,” Chelgren said. “It’s something that feels very familiar in this very chaotic and confusing time. We’ve been going up against Ankeny forever. To go against a team like this is almost euphoric.”
Moses placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing in 1:20.73 before diving right back in for the 400-yard free relay. Ottumwa finished fourth in the final race of the night in 4:15.99.
“I was giving everything I could to keep up with those swimmers in those last two races,” Moses said. “I like going against these teams. It definitely pushes me. It shows us what we need to work on. I love watching teams like Ankeny. I love watching how they warm up. It shows you what you need to do to make yourself a better swimmer.
“I’m just so proud of all of our girls,” Ottumwa head girls swimming coach Heather Simplot said. “Several swimmers had personal bests and that is what we shoot for each meet. Several very close exciting races like Mac in the back, Leah in the fly and Libby in the breast.”
The next meet for Ottumwa (3-1) is something of a mystery at this point. The Bulldogs were supposed to swim at Des Moines East next Tuesday in a CIML Metro dual, but all extra-curricular activities as of this week for all Des Moines Public Schools are off as the school returns to 100-percent virtual learning due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The next meet on the calendar for Ottumwa would then be a week from Saturday. The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to Marshalltown, site of the state meet, to compete in the Bobcat Invitational on Sept. 19.
“We’re so thankful for teams like Ankeny,” Chelgren said. “A lot of our competition has dropped out this season. Racing someone like Ankeny gives us great competition that can come in and push us.”