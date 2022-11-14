MARSHALLTOWN – Mac Payne saw the emotion pour out of senior teammates like Saige Knight, Leah Chelgren and Libby Moses over the past three years.
On Saturday, it was Payne's turn to say goodbye at the Marshalltown YMCA after swimming her final event for the Ottumwa Bulldogs at the Iowa High School girls state swimming meet.
"I really did just try to put it all out there," Payne said while trying to hold back the tears. "13 years of swimming is finally done. I'm excited to see it go, but it's really hard to let go to some of the connections I made on the team. If anything, that's what I'm most upset about."
Payne completed her fourth and final high school state swimming meet with improved swims for the Bulldogs in both the 200 and 400 free relay races. With an opening lap of 26.22 seconds, Payne helped Ottumwa come within a second of the program record in the 200 free relay set by two separate teams, including last year's state-qualifying group, before opening with a 57.97-second 100-yard leg for the Bulldogs in the closing 400 free relay.
Payne, Willow Larsen, Ava and Finley Johnson teamed up to finish 24th in the 200 free relay, shaving nearly a second off their state-qualifying time while coming within a second of the 1:43.26 school record in the event with a time of 1:44.17 at the Linda Bloom Natatorium. The same four swimmers returned for the first heat of the final race at state, taking over two seconds off their state-qualifying time placing 28th in the 400 free relay in 3:52.78.
"We did really well with the relays," said Larsen, who competed for the first time in multiple events at state after qualifying the past two years for state in the backstroke. "It was awesome to swim in a relay and having the girls with me really helped with the nerves."
Larsen swam in three of the final four races at the state meet, making it into the finals of the 100-yard backstroke for the second time in three years. The program record holder in the swim at both Ottumwa and Fairfield moved closer to earning a top-six state medal this season, finishing 11th overall with a swim go 1:00.5 during a season in which Larsen set her own personal best by completing the race in 59.24 seconds.
Waukee senior Evan Schwickrath earned the sixth and final state medal on Saturday finishing in 58.38 seconds, giving Larsen a good idea just how close she is going into her senior season at earning a state medal.
"I actually missed my first turn in both races. That really upset me, but I'm pretty happy with the time I got even with a missed wall," Larsen said. "I wanted to get my time this year down a little more. I'd like to get that time down to around 56 or 57 seconds next year. I just have to focus more on the little things."
Larsen made quite a splash in her first year swimming for the Ottumwa girls program, setting records in both the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard breaststroke while coming within a second of the 200-yard individual medley school mark. Larsen and the Johnson sisters will be back next year with Larsen and Ava Johnson each looking to join Payne as four-year, four-time state swimming qualifiers next fall.
"We didn't quite get all the goals we set out for at the beginning of the season, but we had some pretty big goals we were trying to achieve," Ottumwa head girls swimming coach Staci Bergman said. "There's always next year. Finley just finished up her freshman year. Willow and Ava have things they want to try to work on heading into their senior seasons, but it is a little bittersweet knowing we'll be going forward without Mac."
Payne, like many of her former teammates, left her mark on the OHS girls swimming program. Besides being the first swimmer to qualify for state in four consecutive years for the first time in over two decades, Payne is part of two record-setting relay teams having broken the school's 200-yard medley relay and tied the 200 free relay mark with Johnson, Chelgren and Moses at last year's state-qualifying meet.
"It's been a tough battle all four years not knowing if you'll make it here to state," Payne said. "That's always been the fun of it. Huddling around a phone with your teammates to see if you made the top 32 every year. It's always been fun the past four years."
Payne let the emotions flow even as her final relay race was in progress. After completing her final two laps for the Bulldogs to open the 400 free relay, Payne gave Ava Johnson one last hug and words of encouragement before Johnson's closing leg of 56.99 seconds.
"Swimming with Mac these last few years, we've grown such an awesome bond," Ava Johnson said of Payne. "Being able to have fun with her in this last state meet, it was nice to do good for each other. It was a nice embrace for our last time swimming together."
While Johnson swam for the final time with one teammate, the Ottumwa junior was able to swim for the first time at state with her younger sister. In her state debut, freshman Finley Johnson swam the second leg in both relay races posting a 27.28-second 50-yard split in the 200 free relay and a 1:00.87-second 100-yard split in the closing 400 free relay.
"Finley did awesome," Ava Johnson said of her sister. "She's good a controlling her nerves. She's a hard worker and a great swimmer."
