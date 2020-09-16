JOHNSTON — Leah Chelgren made sure the Ottuwma High School girls swimming team did not leave Johnston empty-handed on Tuesday night.
The Bulldog junior edged out Maddie Loggins for the win in the 100-yard freestyle, winning the race in 58.14 seconds. Johnston, ranked fifth in the state’s team power rankings, won 144-37 in a dual put together last week after Ottumwa’s scheduled CIML Metro opener at Des Moines East.
All extra-curricular activities for the Des Moines Public Schools while 100-percent virtual online learning remains in place in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Ottumwa girls announced last week that the scheduled dual at Des Moines Hoover on Sept. 22 has also been canceled.
“Leah continues to do an amazing job having won the 100 free in what I believe is a personal-best time for her,” Ottumwa head girls swimming coach Heather Simplot said. “She was the only one to win an event, but there were so many good races and people tackling events they have never done.
“There were so many great things that happened last night, it is hard just to talk about a few.”
Chelgren anchored the third-place finish for Ottumwa in the 200-yard freestyle joining Mac Payne, Libby Moses and Ava Johnson in posting a time of 1:51.69. Moses added a third-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:22.44.
The Bulldogs also had several fourth-place finishes against the Dragons. Payne placed fourth in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:11.69.
“Mac Payne has really stepped up this year and is taking on new challenges,” Simplot said.
Leticia Sosa led a trio of OHS swimmers in the challenging 500-yard freestyle, placing fourth in 8:14.13. Johnson paced three more Ottumwa swimmers in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing fourth in 2:17.24, as several Bulldog swimmers stepped up to compete in new races.
“Hannalee Songer and Cailyn Burgess both stepped up to take on the daunting task of the 500 freestyle,” Simplot said. “Makenzie Fisher stepped up to do the 200 free for the first time.”
Ottumwa (3-2) will compete at the Marshalltown Invitational on Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m.