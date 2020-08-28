OTTUMWA — The Iowa High School girls swimming season may yet go the distance in 2020.
Or, it could come to a sudden end tomorrow.
Either way, every swimmer is going to enjoy every moment they can between now and whenever the season comes a close. The Ottumwa girls swimming team earned three dual wins over Oskaloosa (90-62), Fairfield (99-47) and Centerville (115-7), giving Heather Simplot a 3-0 dual start to her career as OHS head girls swimming coach.
"I was really nervous before the meet because it's my first high school swimming meet," Simplot said. "It went great. The swimmers did great. We had a lot of help. It couldn't have gone better."
The signs of just how unique the 2020 girls high school swimming season will be was evident from the time teams started arriving on Thursday at the Mike McWilliams competition pool. Coaches and swimmers donned masks throughout the night in hopes of helping to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, which poses a potential threat to finishing any and all school-related activities should an outbreak occur.
Beyond the masks, the feeling inside the facility was one of jubilation. Never was that more evident than during the mid-meet intermission when swimmers throughout the pool showed off their dance moves while music played across the loud speakers.
"I think everyone is grateful for the opportunity to come here and swim," Fairfield head girls swimming coach Brittany Winslow said. "We don't know how long this will last. It could all get shut down like the seasons in the spring did."
Oskaloosa went 2-1 on the night, beating Fairfield 91-55 and Centerville 108-9. Grace Moore secured the lone win for the Indians, edging Ottumwa freshman Ava Johnson in the 100-yard butterfly by less than a second in a time of 1:18.93.
“We had a lot of runner-up finishes and a lot of girls in the top five," Oskaloosa head girls swimming coach Makenzie Kauffman said. "That's what we're always shooting for. It's great to get that win, but it's even better when our whole team can get up in those top spots.”
The Trojans picked up a dual win on Thursday, beating Centerville 90-12. Willow Larsen, a teammate with several current OHS swimmers on the Ottumwa YMCA Hurricanes, picked up a pair of wins for the Trojans using a late dolphin kick to pull away from Mac Payne in the 100-yard freestyle in 58.28 seconds before besting Libby Moses in the 100-yard breaststroke with a winning time of 1:16.53.
"When your tired late in a race, that dolphin kick can really help you," Larsen said. "This was a lot of fun. This is my first high school meet. It was everything I thought it would be."
Simplot was not surprised to see Larsen's performance. This past spring, Larsen helped the Hurricanes win the Iowa State YMCA team title joining Payne, Leah Chelgren and Ava Johnson to finish first in both the girls 13-14 year-old girls 200-yard medley relay in 1:57.34 and 200 free relay in 1:45.58.
"I'm watching her swim and I'm so proud of her," Simplot said. "I think it's important to start when you're young. When you start young, you develop that base and you just keep getting better and better."
The growth of youth swimming in southern Iowa was on full display on Thursday as the Centerville High School girls swimming program competed in the program's first meet. Six swimmers representing four different schools are part of the program's initial team.
"I'm excited that we got a season. Last year, Centerville had it's first boys team. We didn't quite make the cutoff for the girls swimming season last year," White said. "We've got one swimmer from Albia, one from Moulton-Udell and the rest are from Centerville. Moravia kids can also swim if they want to.
"I'm proud of our sprinters. (Abby White) nearly broke 30 seconds in the 50. We're just developing the building blocks of a program. We're really happy to be here."
Davis County junior Drennan Lindberg picked up two individual wins for Ottumwa girls on Thursday. The state alternate finished first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:46.72) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:14.14).
"I think going to state last year and seeing what it was like helped me get physically and mentally prepared for the season," Lindberg said. "I was expecting to do this well at the start of the season, but I think making it to state last year got everyone hyped up. Everyone has a lot of confidence. It was a great experience to be a part of and one everyone wants to be a part of again this year."