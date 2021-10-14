Johnson scores a pair of wins at Lincoln

Ava Johnson, seen here catching her breath after anchoring Ottumwa's 400 free relay win against Des Moines East at Mike McWilliams Pool last month, won the 200-yard freestyle and helped Ottumwa win the 200-yard free relay on Tuesday during a CIML Metro conference dual at Des Moines Lincoln.

 Scott Jackson/The Courier

DES MOINES – Ava Johnson helped Ottumwa secure a pair of wins on Tuesday in a CIML Metro conference dual at Des Moines Lincoln.

Johnson scored Ottumwa's only individual victory against the Railsplitters, edging Isabel Naderman by less than a second in the 200-yard individual medley. Johnson posted a winning time of 2:31.07, beating out Naderman by 0.78 seconds.

Ottumwa scored a win in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Johnson teamed up with Mac Payne, Libby Moses and Drennan Lindberg to post 1:52.95, beating Des Moines Lincoln's top team by 2.56 seconds.

Aubrey Douds picked up a pair of individual wins for the Railsplitters, leading Lincoln to a 127-39 dual win over the Bulldogs. Douds edged Payne by two-tenths of a second in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing the race in 25.57 seconds, before leading a 1-2 finish with Lincoln teammate Mallor Albright in the 100-yard freestyle finishing the race in 55.08 seconds.

Ottumwa will compete on Tuesday in the CIML Metro conference swimming meet. Action at the Des Moines Lincoln Roundhouse gets underway at 4:30 p.m.

