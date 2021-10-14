DES MOINES – Ava Johnson helped Ottumwa secure a pair of wins on Tuesday in a CIML Metro conference dual at Des Moines Lincoln.
Johnson scored Ottumwa's only individual victory against the Railsplitters, edging Isabel Naderman by less than a second in the 200-yard individual medley. Johnson posted a winning time of 2:31.07, beating out Naderman by 0.78 seconds.
Ottumwa scored a win in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Johnson teamed up with Mac Payne, Libby Moses and Drennan Lindberg to post 1:52.95, beating Des Moines Lincoln's top team by 2.56 seconds.
Aubrey Douds picked up a pair of individual wins for the Railsplitters, leading Lincoln to a 127-39 dual win over the Bulldogs. Douds edged Payne by two-tenths of a second in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing the race in 25.57 seconds, before leading a 1-2 finish with Lincoln teammate Mallor Albright in the 100-yard freestyle finishing the race in 55.08 seconds.
Ottumwa will compete on Tuesday in the CIML Metro conference swimming meet. Action at the Des Moines Lincoln Roundhouse gets underway at 4:30 p.m.