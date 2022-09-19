Girls swimming: Larsen breaks OHS backstroke record

MARSHALLTOWN — Back at the Linda Bloom Natatorium for the first time as a member of the Ottumwa High School girls swimming team, Willow Larsen booked a return trip to the Marshalltown YMCA later this year while finally breaking the school's 100-yard backstroke record on Saturday.
Larsen won the race at the Marshalltown Bobcat Invitational, breaking Laurie Bratten's 24-year OHS school record mark of 59.37 seconds winning the race in 59.24 seconds. Larsen was the only swimmer in the meet to finish the race in less than one minute.
"(Ottumwa girls assistant coach) Cherie (Langland) and I, as well as the whole team, were beyond thrilled when we looked up and saw Willow's time," Ottumwa head girls swimming coach Staci Bergman said. "Everyone knew what that time represented and the celebrating began."
Larsen, who also owns Fairfield's school record in the 100-yard backstroke, automatically qualified for the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union state swimming meet. The automatic time to qualify during the regular season is 59.56 seconds.
Larsen's win helped Ottumwa finish seventh as a team with 96 points. Ava Johnson finished fourth for the Bulldogs in the 200-yard freestyle, posting a time of 2:10.3, while all three relay teams posted top-five finishes in the meet including a second-place swim in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:46.23.
"It was a tough invitational with a lot of great competition, but overall it was a good day," Bergman said. "We had a lot of swimmers cut time and feel good when they got out of the pool. The swimmers are grinding at practice and using these meets to see where they are and where they need to be as we continue to move towards districts."
Ottumwa will head to Des Moines Roosevelt for an Iowa Alliance Conference quadrangular. The Bulldogs will swim against the Roughriders, Marshalltown and Des Moines North on Tuesday starting at 5:30 p.m.
