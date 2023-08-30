AMES – Two meets into her senior season, Willow Larsen already knows where her high school swimming career will come to a close.
The site will be the Linda Bloom Natatorium in Marshalltown. Larsen hopes the date will be Saturday, Nov. 11, the date of the finals at the Iowa High School Girls State Swimming Meet.
Larsen booked her ticket to compete at state for the fourth straight year on Tuesday during the Ottumwa High School girls' first road meet of the season. The school record holder in the 100-yard backstroke qualified for state with a swim of 59.65 seconds, winning the race on Tuesday over Ames senior Elizabeth Powers by 3.49 seconds while beating the statewide time standard to qualify for state of 59.77 seconds.
"I'm super excited to have already qualified this early in the season," Larsen said. "It's a huge relief. I'm very excited to see what is in store for the rest of the season."
Larsen's 100-yard backstroke win was the lone victory for Ottumwa against their powerhouse Iowa Alliance rival. Ames finished first in 10 of the 11 varsity races on the way to a 142-26 win over the Bulldogs in varsity while the Ames junior varsity outscored Ottumwa's JV squad 132-7.
The Ottumwa girls swimming team (2-1, 0-1 Iowa Alliance) returns home to compete at Mike McWilliams Pool on Tuesday, Sept. 5, against Des Moines Lincoln. The Iowa Alliance south division dual begins at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.