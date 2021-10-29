FAIRFIELD – There was good news and bad news on Thursday night for Fairfield junior Willow Larsen.
The bad news is Larsen missed out on qualifying for state in the 100-yard backstroke by less than a quarter-of-a-second. Needing to finish the race in 59.79 seconds, Larsen completed her two laps in 1:00.04.
The good news for the Fairfield junior is that Thursday night was simply the final race of the regular season, the last chance for swimmers to pre-qualify by posting times during the course of the year that would be good enough to automatically send a swimmer to state. Larsen, and the rest of her Trojan teammates, will now focus on their regional swimming meet at Johnston on Saturday, Nov. 6, as swimmers across the state take their shots at punching their tickets to state in 2021.
"I'm kind of just annoyed right now, but I should hopefully be able to get that time next Saturday," Larsen said. "There wasn't anything to lose. I just wanted to qualify before regionals so I wouldn't have to taper until the week of the state meet. It's really hard to come back from a taper. I just wanted to swim hard at regionals and taper for state."
Larsen secured three wins in her final home race of her sophomore season. After helping the Trojans win the opening 200-yard medley relay in 2:18.04, Larsen swam away with the 200-yard individual medley winning the race by over 34 seconds in a time of 2:23.34.
"That helped get us out to a really hot start," Fairfield head girls swimming coach Brittany Winslow said. "We won the first three races, swam fast in the 50, then we hit that first break. We still swam pretty well. I didn't see as many times drop as much as I'd like. I know Willow's pretty bummed about not qualifying for state, but it's not the end of the world.
"At least no one got disqualified."
Fairfield was edged on team points in the double dual on Thursday with Oskaloosa and Keokuk. The Indians scored two wins, topping Fairfield 93-55 and Keokuk 101-60 while the Chiefs won 82-60 over the Trojans in a battle of Southeast Conference rivals.
"We're really excited about a lot of the performances," Oskaloosa head girls swimming coach McKenzie Kauffman said. "This was a great time for us to put some of our top swimmers who have top times in different events and see how they did battling it out against each other. By doing that, we had a lot of girls that hit personal-best times with a lot of exciting racing."
Oskaloosa will be joining Ottumwa as two of the teams attempting to qualify in a variety of events at next Saturday's regional meet in Ankeny. Grace Moore had a perfect night, winning all four events she swam in for the Indians including a winning time of 1:11.43 in the 100-yard butterfly and a 28.8-second winning dash up and down the pool in the 50-yard freestyle.
"We are pretty young as a whole, but we're looking at the sophomore class including Grace," Kauffman said. "If it's not this year, we're hoping by her junior or senior year to have a shot at qualifying for state in the 100-yard butterfly. Emma Adams also saw her time drop significantly in the 500-yard freestyle. Gwyneth Utterback, a sprinter, also won three races. We're excited to see how much all those swimmers continue to grow."
While Larsen has her sights set on returning to state in 100-yard backstroke, Fairfield will hope to find some regional success at the Summit Middle School pool next Saturday from other swimmers. Grace Sobaski picked up a win in her final home meet as the Fairfield senior won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:27.16.
"We'll see how it goes. It all depends on what other girls in the state swim on that particular day," Winslow said. "The girls have been talking about maybe slipping a relay in to state, which would be great for them. I don't remember the last relay we had qualify. We'll just have to see next Saturday."