MARSHALLTOWN – All the nerves are gone.
Now, it's time to swim at state.
After months of hard work and one tense day of competition, all that's left for Ottumwa's four state swimming qualifiers is to dive into the pool at the Linda Bloom Natatorium. Willow Larsen, Mac Payne, Ava and Finley Johnson will wrap up the season on Saturday competing together in the 200 and 400 free relays at the Iowa Girls State Swimming meet.
Larsen got things kicked off for the Ottumwa swim team on Friday, competing in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke preliminary races. Larsen fell short of breaking Laurie Bratten's school record by less than half-a-second, winning the opening heat in 2:15.95 finishing 24th overall while qualifying for Saturday's backstroke final with a time of 1:00.5, placing 11th in the prelims.
"I don't really expect to make the finals in the individual medley, but I'm looking forward to another chance at breaking the school record," Larsen said. "I'm so excited for the backstroke. The biggest thing I've learned over the past two years is that you really have to control your nerves behind the blocks. I let those nerves get to me during my freshman year and I swam extremely bad. Last year, I did a little better. I'm just need to focus on all the little things that I've been working throughout this year."
Ottumwa will be in lane two of the opening heat in both the 200 and 400 free relays. Just having a chance to compete at state has made for a fun week of practice for the Bulldog swimmers following last Saturday's state qualifying meet that featured tension before, during and after the competition.
"It felt like forever waiting to hear whether our times were good enough," Payne said. "We were just sitting together in the high school parking lot waiting for those results to come in. We were all going through the same thing.
"It helped that we were all going through it together," Larsen added. "We had each other to talk about our nerves. It wasn't as bad as it was waiting to hear about an individual event."
The news that Ottumwa had qualified for the 200 and 400 free relays with the 29th-overall fastest regional times booked a fourth trip in four years of high school swimming to the state meet for Payne. After making it to state for a pair of relay races as a freshman with older teammates Saige Knight, Leah Chelgren and Libby Moses, Payne will follow in their footsteps by swimming her final race for the Bulldogs at state.
"It's really odd. It just feels like a few practices ago I had Saige next to me in a lane," Payne said. "I've gone from putting up with her fun attitude to putting up with Willow's fun attitude. There are similarities. They really shine through. Everyone's bond is so different, yet so similar.
"I hoping year four can be the best one yet. We're going for that 200 free relay school record. We'll see if we can make it. You just have to let it all hang out. We're not trying to qualify for state. We're there. Now, we just have to enjoy it."
Ava Johnson has a chance next season to join Payne in qualifying for the state swimming meet during all four years of high school. This year will be special for the OHS junior as Johnson gets to swim at state for the first time with her younger sister, Finley, who like her older sister will compete at state to close out her freshman season.
"It's a great feeling to see your name next to all the great swimmers around the state," Ava Johnson said. "I don't know if I've given Finley too much advice. Basically, just go up there and have fun. It's fun to swim at state.
"I'm really excited to get to swim at state as a freshman," Finley Johnson added. "It's a pretty big accomplishment. We have each other, so I think that keeps us from being too nervous. There's been a lot of hard work that's gone into making it here, but now that we're here, it's exciting. I'm ready for all the fun."
