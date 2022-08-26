OTTUMWA — Tuesday night. Mike McWilliams Pool.
Willow Larsen has her sights set on breaking an Ottumwa High School girls swimming record next week in what would be just her second meet as a member of the Bulldogs. The Fairfield High School record holder in the 100-yard backstroke came within a second of breaking Laurie Bratten's 24-year mark of 59.37 seconds on Thursday as Larsen finished her second individual race as a member of the OHS girls in 1:00.35, narrowly missing out on both Bratten's school record and pool record of 59.97 seconds set in 1997.
Larsen was part of four wins in four races, taking the 200 individual medley for Ottumwa in 2:23.34 while swimming the opening leg of the 200 medley relay and the anchor leg of the 400-yard free relay. The wins helped Ottumwa clinch dual wins over Oskaloosa (84-62) and Centerville (94-22) in the season-opening triangular at Mike McWilliams Pool.
"I'm pretty impressed with my swim. I think my training with (Ottumwa girls assistant and head boys swimming coach) Cherie (Langland) has helped me out a lot," Larsen said. "It's a lot different than Fairfield. I expected to swim around 1:02 or 1:03. It wasn't on my mind I'd come that close to breaking the record in this meet."
Larsen wasn't the only member of the Ottumwa girls swimming team making their debut on Thursday. Staci Bergman earned her first two wins as head coach of the Bulldogs as the former OHS swimmer nearly made an unexpected return to the water while watching Larsen make her initial bid at breaking the school's backstroke record.
"I almost tripped into the pool watching her swim that race," Bergman joked. "We all thought she had it. It was so close. It's a great starting point for everyone. We have a few girls that have already met their goals just from this meet after being in the pool preparing for less than three weeks."
Larsen wasn't the only Ottumwa swimmer to exceed expectations in the first meet of the regular season. Ava Johnson, co-owner of two school records, produced a winning time of 2:06.58 in the 200-yard freestyle before taking the 100-yard freestyle in 58.65 seconds, becoming the only swimmer in Thursday's race to break one minute.
"I'm actually going after the 200-free (school) record this year. My goal was to get or break 2:07," Johnson said. "I'm happy with where I'm at. Hopefully by the end of the season, that record will be mine."
Mac Payne, also part of the school records in both the 200-yard medley and 200-yard free relays, also exceeded her own expectations on Thursday. Payne won the 50-yard freestyle in 27.04 seconds, less than two seconds off that school record.
"It was definitely a shock to see that time. I was definitely not expecting to pop out of the pool that fast," Payne said. "The technique is there. It's just a matter of pulling faster, pulling more water with each stroke. Hopefully, I can that time even lower as the season goes on."
Finley Johnson secured her first varsity win for the Bulldogs on Thursday, winning the 100-yard butterfly in 1:15.8. Lilly Morrison, a dark horse state contender in the 500 freestyle, met her own goal of breaking 6:30 in her season-opening swim finishing the 10-lap race in 6:20.6.
"It's kind of like having a flashback for me," Bergman said. "It's definitely the same type of chills and excitement you get as a coach. Seeing all the girls decked out in the red and the white brought back a lot of fun memories for me."
Cora Snakenberg prevented Ottumwa from a clean sweep of the varsity races, winning the 100-yard breaststroke for Oskaloosa in 1:17.74. The Indians earned a split with a 94-22 win over Centerville with Brynn Clark and Brenna Whitney each securing a pair of third-place finishes for the Redettes.
"We've got a lot of young swimmers and we haven't had a lot of practice time. Our YMCA was shut down for normal maintenance until Aug. 16, so we haven't been in the pool much at all," Centerville head swimming coach Amber White said. "We treated this kind of like a night of practice. I'm happy with what I saw."
