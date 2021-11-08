OTTUMWA – There were some chaotic moments for Leah Chelgren on Saturday during her final high school regional girls swimming meet.
There was a false start that caused Chelgren to hesitantly fall off the starting blocks and into the pool before the 200 free relay, momentarily worrying the Ottumwa senior and her Bulldog teammates if they would be disqualified in their bid to qualify for a third straight state meet in the event. There was also a hectic close to the day for Chelgren, who swam in two of the final three events on Saturday at the Trailpoint Aquatic Center.
"I had the 100 backstroke, threw up, ran to swim in it, got out of the pool and had to swim a 54 or 55-second split in the 400 free relay," Chelgren said. "I went, did it, went to Heather and told her I was going to go something to eat."
Chelgren will likely always remember her final regional high school swimming meet after becoming the first OHS female swimmer in over 16 years to qualify for state in four different events. No race brought out more emotion from the Bulldog swimmers and fans than the first race of the day as Chelgren, Libby Moses, Mac Payne and Ava Johnson broke a 32-year-old program record in the 200-yard medley relay qualifying for state in a time of 1:53.66, beating the old mark by .65 seconds while finishing fourth at Ankeny and 18th overall in state qualifying on Saturday.
"We all knew what the records times were. We actually looked over at our parents because we knew they'd know better than we would how well we did," Chelgren said. "We looked at our parents, we looked at (head coach) Heather (Simplot), then we looked at each other knowing that we did it.
"I think our parents were more emotional than we were. My mom was sobbing. Mac's mom was shaking. Libby's mom was crying. Ava's mom was crying. We were ecstatic. We were texting and calling everyone we knew. That's a feeling I thought we'd never have."
The record-setting swim set the tone for a successful day as Ottumwa finished seventh at what might have been the toughest regional meet, hosted by state championship hopeful Ankeny. The Hawkettes racked up 541.5 points to win the regional team title, winning nine of 11 events to automatically earn spots in next week's Iowa High School Girls State Swimming Meet.
"When you're behind that block, every single second counts," Chelgren said. "You stretching out. You're preparing mentally and physically. To have that buzzer go off, have your adrenaline spike and then have to worry that you might be disqualified kind of shook us up. The good thing is that I think we're going to do so much better at state. If we do, that's another record that we can attain."
Chelgren will be joined in the 100-yard backstroke at state by Fairfield sophomore Willow Larsen, who finished fifth at the Johnston regional meet on Saturday in the event. Larsen qualified for state for the second straight year in the event with the 25th-fastest overall state-qualifying time of 1:01.13 as the Trojan girls swimming team competed just four days after the tragic loss of high school spanish instructor Nohema Graber.
Chelgren, Moses, Payne and Johnson closed out Saturday's regional meet at Ankeny finishing fifth in the 400 free relay in 3:49.94. The fifth-place finish at state sends the Ottumwa teammates to state to compete in the final event of the two-day meet at Marshalltown with all three relay finals being swam this Saturday at the Linda Bloom Natatorium.
"It's crazy to think that I'm going to have my name up on that record board (at Mike McWilliams Pool) and I might have a chance to be up there in all three relays," Moses said as the Ottumwa teammates are just 1.38 seconds off the school record in the 400 free relay heading into state. "To know that I helped make an impact on this program and took some records down that hopefully will be up there for quite awhile means more. Hopefully, in 20 years, swimmers will see our names up there and have the same desire we had to push themselves to go after those records."
Payne nearly qualified for state in four events, finishing seventh in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.44 seconds, just 0.06 seconds shy of the 32nd-fastest time on Saturday posted by Muscatine freshman Cate Lear for the final ticket to state in the event.
"That was a personal best. I was really hoping it would be in there and I was hoping to beat the school record (25.23)," Payne said. "Just making it state was great, but breaking school records have almost been a bigger motivation for us this season."
Payne, a junior, will get her chance to go after that school record next season as well as a state berth in the event. Lilly Morrison also may have a chance to track down a state berth over the next three years as the freshman closed out her first year of high school swimming by cracking six minutes in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing seventh at the regional meet in the event in 5:53.76, less than 30 seconds shy of a state berth.
"I made a bet with my mom that I'd get under six minutes," Morrison said. "I just tried to push myself further than I can just to see if I'd make it. I didn't think I was going to swim the 500 this much, but I cut 20 seconds off my time the first time I swam it. Heather thought I could push myself, so I did.
"I didn't think I could make it under six minutes this year. I'm excited to see if I can work for the school record (5:12.14)."