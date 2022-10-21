MARSHALLTOWN — Just over a month after breaking the school record in the same pool earlier this season, Willow Larsen won the Iowa Alliance Conference 100-yard backstroke championship as one of five medal-winning events for the Ottumwa High School girls swimming team on Thursday night at the Linda Bloom Natatorium in Marshalltown.
Larsen, Mac Payne, Ava and Finley Johnson all brought home Iowa Alliance conference medals. Payne secured a second-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle for the Bulldogs while Ottumwa swam to second-place finishes in both the 200-yard medley and free relay races. The Bulldogs also placed third in the 400-yard free relay to close out the meet.
"Our swimmers all made this program proud," Ottumwa head girls swimming coach Staci Bergman said.
The Ottumwa swimmers will wrap up the regular season on Monday home with a dual against Oskaloosa at the Mike McWilliams competition pool starting at 5:30 p.m. The Bulldog girls will then compete at the state-qualifying meet hosted by Johnston at the Summit Middle School pool on Saturday, Nov. 5, starting at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.