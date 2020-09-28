BURLINGTON — Leah Chelgren swam a personal-best time to get second place in the 500 freestyle on Saturday as the Ottumwa High school girls swimming team finished fourth with 224 points in the 45th annual Burlington Grayhound Invitational.
Chelgren, Mac Payne, Libby Moses and Nancy Vass combined for three different relays, placing third in each race. Payne, Vass, Moses and Chelgren finished the 400 free relay in 4:19.7, the 200 free relay in 1:53.52 and opened the day recording a time of 2:06.68 in the 200 medley relay.
Chelgren finished the 500 freestyle in 5:53.09. Muscatine junior Genevieve Millage won the race in 5:45.26, helping the Muskies claim the team championship with 564 points.
Ottumwa returns home on Thursday to host Keokuk and Centerville. Action at the Mike McWilliams competition pool inside The Beach begins at 5:30 p.m.