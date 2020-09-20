MARSHALLTOWN — Ottumwa teammates Mac Payne, Libby Moses and Leah Chelgren returned to Marshalltown YMCA on Saturday for the first time since competing at last year's Iowa High School girls state swimming meet.
Payne, Moses and Chelgren joined Ava Johnson dropped almost 10 seconds in the 400 free relay, finishing sixth in 4:06.25 with Chelgren's anchor of 27.99 seconds finishing off the day for the Bulldogs.
Ottumwa finished eighth as a team with 32 points. Payne added a eight-place swim in the 200-yard individual medley, posting a time of 2:32.54 while Chelgren placed seventh in the 50-yard freestyle in 26.93 seconds.
"Mac continues to excel in new events for her with a great time and place in the 200 individual medley," Ottumwa head girls swimming coach Heather Simplot said. "Libby Moses did a great job at the 500 freestyle (finishing 13th in 6:46.9) and that will be an event she is in again. There were a lot of personal bests from many other swimmers throughout the day."
Ottumwa is next scheduled to compete at the Burlington Grayhound Invitational on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.