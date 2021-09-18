MARSHALLTOWN – Back in the pool at the Linda Bloom Natatorium for the first time since competing at state, the Ottumwa High School girls swimming team racked up 94 points on Saturday at the Marshalltown Bobcat Invitational.
The Bulldogs placed sixth in the eight-team meet. Fifth-ranked Johnston brought home the team title with 364 points, led by two individual wins by Olivia Swalley in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.
Leah Chelgren came the closest to securing a win on Saturday at the Bobcat Invitational, finishing second in the 100-yard freestyle in 58.25 seconds. Boone junior Anna Gute won the race in 56.43 seconds.
Mac Payne posted another top-five finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, posting a time of 1:14.98, lowering her winning time from Tuesday night's CIML Metro dual win by 2.3 seconds in the same race. Ottumwa also placed in the top five in all three relay races, posting times of 1:49.43 in the 200-yard freestyle relay, 2:01.96 in the 200-yard medley relay and 4:02.65 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The Ottumwa swimmers return to the pool to host Des Moines Roosevelt on Tuesday in a CIML Metro conference dual. Action at Mike McWilliams Pool begins at 5:30 p.m.