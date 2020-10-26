FAIRFIELD — The 2020 regular season ended just how it started for the Ottumwa High School girls swimming team.
It ended, however, in a much different location for the Bulldogs. In the program's first visit to the Fairfield Park and Recreation Center, Ottumwa secured a pair of dual wins on Monday edging out Oskaloosa, 87-78, while going over triple digits in a 107-48 win over the hosting Trojans.
"When I was in high school, all of these towns swam together and we really dominated a lot of meets," Ottumwa swimming alum and current girls head coach Heather Simplot said. "We were a really good swim team together. It's interesting to see how all these towns are now doing with their own programs."
Oskaloosa earned a split, winning 99-54 over Fairfield. The Indians nearly handed the Bulldogs a third dual loss, earning wins in three of the first five varsity races to build a nine-point lead before Ottumwa responded with three straight wins, including a 1-2 finish in the 200 free relay that put OHS ahead for good.
"Everybody did so well," Simplot said. "The girls are all getting ready for regionals. I think we're going to do really well."
Ottumwa (7-2 in duals) may have some familiar company joining them at state with former Ottumwa YMCA Hurricane swimmer Willow Larsen scoring a pair of individual wins for Fairfield on Monday. Larsen broke her own school record in the 100-yard backstroke, set just last week at 1:01.12, by finishing with an official time on Monday of 1:01.08 in the first of three consecutive swims for the Trojan freshman.
"I'm pretty proud of that record. It's been pretty hard to get that time down this season," Larsen said. "I'm excited to be down below 1:02. Being at 1:01, I think I've got a shot to get even lower and make a run at qualifying for state in the event."
Larsen's record swim in the backstroke was immediately followed by a win in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:14.57. Before heading back in for the third leg of the 400-yard free relay, however, Larsen showed some discomfort shaking out her shoulder to try and calm down a nagging late-season injury.
"It hurt a little bit on the outside during the season, but now it's kind of hurting in a different spot," Larsen said. "I don't know what I did, but at this point I'm just going to get through it and doctor it a little bit to keep on swimming."
Larsen's former Hurricane teammates took part in the successful night at Fairfield. Both Mac Payne and Ava Johnson earned individual wins for Ottumwa with Payne producing the only sub-minute swim in the 100-yard freestyle (59.21 seconds) while Johnson had plenty of time to catch her breath and watch other swimmers finish the 500-yard freestyle after winning the race by over 84 seconds in a time of 6:08.3.
"I kind of like the 500. You can kind of block everything out and focus on keeping your pace," Johnson said. "I just kind of zone out when I'm in there, which makes it go faster. It can be exhausting, but it's more mentally tiring. You know you're almost done when you get down to that final 100 yards, but you know you have to sprint."
Johnson and Payne teamed up with Chelgren and Libby Moses to win the opening 200-yard medley relay in 2:03 and the closing 400-yard medley relay in 4:07.98. After qualifying with senior Saige Knight last fall in both the 200 free and medley relays, Chelgren, Moses and Payne are seeking to return to state playing the role this season of veterans preparing Johnson, a freshman, for the regional stage on Nov. 7.
"Saige was kind of our rock last year, kept us going and kept us calm during those times when we were freaking out and getting nervous," Moses said. "This year, Leah, Mac and I are the ones trying to keep everyone motivated. It's been a much different experience being in those shoes, but it makes me so grateful to Saige for all the experience she gave us last year to know how to do things.
"We just need to go in with a clear mindset and do what we need to do. We just need to get in the water, do what we do and we'll make it back to state."