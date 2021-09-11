WATERLOO – Two relay wins and a first-place swim by Mac Payne highlighted the day at the fifth annual Waterloo Lady Tro-Hawk Invitational for the Ottumwa girls on Saturday.
Payne picked up the win in the 100-yard breaststroke, edging out Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson sophomore Addi Mougin by 0.4 seconds finishing the race in 1:16.53. Payne was also part of Ottumwa's two wins in the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay races.
Payne joined Leah Chelgren, Libby Moses and Ava Johnson as the state-qualifying teammates posted times of 1:50.73 in the 200 free relay, beating out Decorah by nearly a full second. Lilly Morrison joined Payne, Chelgren and Johnson to win the 200 medley relay in 2:04.4, over a second ahead of second-place Decorah.
Ottumwa finished with 148 total points, scoring 80 in their three wins, coming up just nine points shy of catching Vinton-Shellsburg-Union for fourth place in the Lady Tro-Hawk Invite. Decorah won the team title with 415 points, beating out Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson by 127.
Chelgren, Moses, Johnson and Payne finished the Tro-Hawk Invite placing second in the 400 free relay in 4:08.57. Johnson placed third in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:13.83, Chelgren finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:10.56 and Moses had a pair of top-10 individual swims finishing eighth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:26.17) and 10th in the 100-yard freestyle (1:05.39), edged out for ninth by Morrison who finished the race in 1:04.93.
The Ottumwa High School girls swimming team opens CIML Metro action at home on Tuesday. The Bulldogs welcome Des Moines East to Mike McWilliams Pool for a conference dual starting at 5:30 p.m.