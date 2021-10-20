DES MOINES – Ottumwa teammates Mac Payne and Leah Chelgren each won CIML Metro Conference girls swimming championships on Tuesday.
Payne won the 50-yard freestyle Metro title, edging out Des Moines Lincoln teammates Shae Drymon and Tori Dudley dashing up and down the pool at the Lincoln Roundhouse in 26 seconds flat. Chelgren won the 100-yard backstroke conference title, posting a winning time of 1:04.07 edging Des Moines Roosevelt's Maddy Lohmeier by 1.27 seconds.
Payne and Chelgren were also part of an all-conference swim in the 200-yard medley relay with Ava Johnson and Lilly Morrison. The Ottumwa teammates finished second in the race to Des Moines Roosevelt, finishing in 2:00.5 coming up just over two seconds shy of a conference relay title.
Morrison earned all-conference honors in the 500-yard freestyle for the Bulldogs, finishing the longest race of the night in 6:05.61. Chelgren, Morrison, Johnson and Payne finished the night producing an all-conference swim in the 400 free relay, placing third overall in 4:01.61.
Ottumwa finished fourth as a team in the CIML Metro Conference meet with 206 points. Des Moines Lincoln won a tight battle for the conference team title with Des Moines Roosevelt, edging the Roughriders 490.5-471.