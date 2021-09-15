OTTUMWA – No hope.
As she waited to dive in for the anchor leg of the 400 free relay, that's how Ava Johnson felt about the chances of her team securing a win in the final race of the night. Johnson watched from the platform as Des Moines East pulled away in the penultimate leg of the race, giving Bethan Harapat an 8.81-second lead to protect over the final two laps.
"I was pretty sure we weren't going to win this," Johnson admitted. "I just dove in tried my best. That's just what happened."
As it turned out, Johnson's best was enough to electify all her teammates and the fans of the Ottumwa High School girls swimming team on Tuesday night at Mike McWilliams Pool. The Bulldog sophomore began gaining ground rapidly on Harapat, cutting into a majority of the nearly-nine second deficit on the first of two laps.
Ultimately, Johnson caught and passed Harapat as the swimmers made the turn for home. Ottumwa closed out a CIML Metro dual win over East, 90-80, by edging the Scarlets by 1.29 seconds with a closing 58.98-second 100-yard free swim by Johnson clinching a winning time of 4:18.73 in what proved to be a memorable conclusion to the first conference competition of the year for the Bulldogs.
"I kind of saw after the first 50 that I had a chance to catch (Harapat), so that's when I really picked it up," Johnson said. "I could hear the crowd, but I was really in my zone trying to grind out the finish and trying to win.
"I'll probably remember this forever. I'm very proud of it."
Johnson was able to help Mackenzie Fischer earn her first varsity win after Fischer swam the third leg of the 400 free relay. Fischer and Lilly Morrison filled in for Libby Moses and Mac Payne, who swam in a pair of individual races including a head-to-head swim in the 100-yard breaststroke that ultimately helped Ottumwa lock up the dual win with a 1-2 finish in the final individual event of the night.
"Ava swimming tonight was insane. I can't even put into words how proud I am of her," Payne said. "She works so hard in practice. She 100-percent deserves this."
Payne and Leah Chelgren each picked up four wins in four different events. Chelgren opened her night winning the 200-yard freestyle in 2:09.19 before finishing first in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:08.01, putting the Bulldogs ahead for good as top-five swims by Amber Shotts (fourth in 1:27.74) and Hannah LaPoint (fifth in 1:32.09) gave OHS a 9-7 edge in the event, snapping a 62-62 tie with three events left.
"This dual with East has meant so much to us," Chelgren said. "We barely lost to them during my freshman and sophomore years. We didn't get to swim against them last year due to COVID-19. I was telling all the younger swimmers, including Ava, that we had to get pumped up for this because it would be one of our closest duals.
"We needed everyone to step up. We could win every event, but if we didn't have swimmers placing in the top five, it wouldn't mean anything. Swimming can be an individual sport, but this is one of those meets where it takes a total team effort to win it."
Payne, coming off a pair of individual wins over the weekend at the Lady Tro-Hawk Invitational in Waterloo, added a win in the 200 individual medley in 2:31.45. Payne then edged Libby Moses for the win in the 100-yard breaststroke by 1.55 seconds, finishing first in 1:17.28 to help Ottumwa take an 84-72 lead over East going into the 400 free relay finale.
"I joked with Mac before the race I couldn't even feel my arms," Moses said. "I was just trying to push forward. I'm proud of everyone for the effort they gave us to come out on top in this rivalry."
Johnson added an individual win for the Bulldogs in the 100-yard freestyle, holding off Kayla Coll by 1.79 seconds nearly breaking a minute finishing the race in 1:00.14. Moses, meanwhile, picked up a key win by edging out McKenna Dolphin in the 100-yard butterfly, upsetting the top-seeded Scarlet swimmer by nearly two seconds in 1:08.49 to help Ottumwa build on a slim 32-30 lead.
"It was a little intimdating because she's a flyer," Moses said of swimming against Dolphin. "To go out there and win by cutting four seconds was something that really pumped me up."
Chelgren, Payne, Moses and Johnson came together to win the 200-yard freestyle in 1:49.9. Payne, Moses and Johnson joined Morrison to edge the Scarlets by less than a second in the opening 200-yard medley relay in 2:05.04.
Ottumwa next swims on Saturday at the Marshalltown Invitational. Action at the Linda Bloom Natatorium, how of the Iowa Girls High School State Swimming Meet, gets underway at 9:30 a.m.