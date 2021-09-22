OTTUMWA – It might be the first time in the history of Ottumwa swimming that the Bulldogs had three relay teams disqualified in a single race.
It's certainly the only time that many disqualifications have been celebrated.
On a night dedicated to a talented group of seniors, including multiple state qualifiers, Ottumwa let the emotions fly throughout a one-sided 107-13 CIML Metro conference dual win over Des Moines North. The Bulldogs closed the night with three make-shift teams competing against each other in the 400 free relay, allowing nine seniors to swim the final event of Senior Night at Mike McWilliams Pool.
"I almost cried three different times during the night," said Leah Chelgren, one of Ottumwa's 12 seniors honored on Tuesday. "I wanted to cry when we first came out to the pool, when I first hugged my best friend, Peyton (Harness) during the ceremony and when I saw Libby (Moses) crying right before her 100-yard butterfly. I just had so much adrenaline going that my body wouldn't let me cry.
"It was a really nice night. It's almost unreal. I kept having to remind myself it was my Senior Night."
Chelgren was part of wins in both the 200-yard medley (2:02.56) and 200-yard freestyle (1:48.88) relay races while also swimming to a 18-second win over Aquila Ballenger-Hudson in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing the race in 1:08.7. Moses, who joined Chelgren both in being honored on Senior Night and in the two relay wins, choked back her tears enough to win the aformentioned 100-yard butterfly in 1:09.89, swimming the race against senior teammate Amber Shotts.
"We all have a lot of pressure on us to try and make it to state this year, but this was a lot of fun to go out there and enjoy doing what we do," Moses said. "I started crying when I looked over at Mac (Payne) and Ava (Johnson). It's so sad knowing all the girls that I've grown up and swam with my entire life knowing that I've only got a few more chances to swim with them.
"I'm proud of everyone and everything that we've accomplished. I know the program is going to be in great hands. That's peace of mind for me."
Drennan Lindberg added to the list of Ottumwa seniors to earn a win on Tuesday, posting a time of 2:53.48 in the varsity 200-yard individual medley. Chloe Bradley, Gissellen Turrado and Anna Wellings also swam to Senior Night wins after being honored as part of the Ottumwa Class of 2022 with Bradley winning the junior varsity 50-yard freestyle in 34.78 seconds, Turrado edged sophomore teammate Elli Bishop by six seconds in the 100-yard junior varsity backstroke (1:49.51) while Wellings was cheered on to a 1:54.87 swim in the 100-yard junior varsity breaststroke.
"I think this was actually a little bit easier to have Senior Night in the middle of the season. I think it'll probably hit me a little harder when we get to the final meets of the season," Ottumwa girls swimming coach Heather Simplot said. "I've known so many of these girls since they were little kids. I've gotten to known most of them for several years and I've met some new girls over the last two years since taking over coaching the high school team. There all great girls. It's been great to coach them, help them and have fun with them."
Senior Night ended with plenty of fun being had in the 400 free relay. With the dual result well in hand and no North swimmers competing, winning and losing the race went out the window as all nine OHS seniors that saw in the race did their own unique dives off the platform from belly flops to a perfectly-executed backflip by Mackenzie Fischer.
The jumps did result in all three teams being disqualified. It didn't matter as all nine swimmers took what amounted to sustained victory laps followed by swimmers, managers and even coach Heather Burgess diving into the pool for the post race celebration.
"I'm not sure how Heather (Simplot) was able to stay dry," Burgess joked afterwards.
"I didn't stand by the pool," Simplot responded.
Chelgren, Moses, Lindberg, Bradley, Fischer, Shotts, Turrado, Wellings, Courtney Beal, Hanna LaPoint, Madison Stinson and Cailyn Burgess were all honored as senior members of the OHS girls swimming team.
"I loved doing everything, especially the 400 free relay," Cailyn Burgess said. "I got in a nice ninja kick diving in for my leg of the race.
"I wanted her to do a backwards butterfly," Heather Burgess, Cailyn's mom and coach, added. "We've been around this sport together forever. It was a pretty emotional night."