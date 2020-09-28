FAIRFIELD — It was a night for the Fairfield girls swimming team to honor their seniors while a freshman continues her impressive first season in the pool for the Trojans.
Willow Larsen picked up two more wins on Monday as Fairfield earned an impressive 76-72 win over visiting Tipton. After racing away from Meghan Vandergaast in the 200 yard individual medley, winning in 2:23.71, Larsen helped ultimately secure Fairfield's third dual win of the season with a win in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:02.1, finishing ahead of teammate Delaney Breen by over 31 seconds.
"I'd have to go back and look at every race she's swam in, but if I remember right Willow has won every individual race she's swam in for us this season," Fairfield head girls swimming coach Brittany Winslow said. "The backstroke is her main focus, but she's proven she could swim anything we'd really need her to."
Larsen's impressive freshman season in the pool continued on Saturday at the 45th annual Burlington Grayhound Invitational. Larsen edged Davenport Central senior Liz Weber by 0.13 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle, winning the race in 57.91 to highlight a sixth-place finish with 119 points for the Trojans.
"I also won the 100 breaststroke in my first meet (at Ottumwa). I really like swimming in as many events as possible," Larsen said.
Larsen was matched for wins on the night by one of Fairfield's five seniors honored during the meet. Claire Else picked up a win in the 100-yard freestyle, edging Tipton junior Aliviai Beranek by less than two seconds in a time of 1:09.58, before edging Trojan teammate Grace Sobaski in the 100-yard breaststroke by 2.77 seconds in 1:28.07 as the 1-2 finish officially secured a rare dual victory over Tipton for the Trojans.
"That's the first time since I've been the head coach that we've beaten Tipton," Winslow said. "It feels like, normally, Tipton has just blown us out of the water over the years. We always talk about how good Tipton is. The girls should be super proud of themselves. I'm definitely super proud. They killed it, swam hard and beat Tipton on Senior Night."
Else was honored along with fellow Fairfield seniors Ella Weigert, Anna Westphal, Emma Sanner and Lilly Huff. All five took part in multiple swims throughout the night with several family and friends in attendance at the Fairfield Park and Recreation Center.
"It's really special to me. I don't win many races, especially going to meets at Muscatine and Burlington where you go up against so many great swimmers," Else said. "For me, it was a really special night to swim at home and win a couple of races. We were all really excited. Tipton always brings great swimmers with them. This is the first time I've been part of a win against them as a team. That was really exciting for all of us."
Fairfield (3-3) is not done hosting swimming meets this season. The Trojans welcome in Keokuk, Oskaloosa and Williamsburg for a quadrangular meet next Monday, Oct. 5, at 5 p.m.