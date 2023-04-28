OTTUMWA — Even in defeat, the Ottumwa High School girls tennis team had reason to smile on Thursday.
The Bulldogs hung tough throughout the night against Ames, who entered Thursday's Iowa Alliance conference dual at Jon Kneen Courts looking to shake off their first loss of the season. The Little Cyclones pushed through several key points to win all 11 matches against Ottumwa in a dual that featured two tiebreakers, including an epic 13-11 third-set super tiebreaker in the No. 5 doubles match.
"The thing about not playing without those ad(vantage) games is you don't get that second chance when a game goes to deuce. It just comes down to whoever wins that next point that wins the game," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "We played so many games that went to deuce. The overall score doesn't really reflect how the girls really, truly played. This was probably one of our best matches so far this year."
Nellie Morgan was right in the middle of the close competition throughout the meet, battling with OHS teammate Beverly Bishop in the top doubles match against Samantha Berg and Jiwen Li. After dropping a 6-3 opening set, Bishop and Morgan battled Li and Berg into a tiebreaker in the second set.
"We found out what worked for (Berg and Li) and what didn't," Morgan said. "We started using those weaknesses to our advantage. We figured what we could do better individually that would work for us in the long run."
Li and Berg, however, were able to complete the sweep narrowly edging Bishop and Morgan 7-5 in the second-set tiebreaker avoiding a third-set super tiebreaker. Along with the two tiebreakers, four more sets played between the teams would be decided by just two games including the final set of the night played between Morgan and Berg in the No. 2 singles match with Berg winning a deuce point to clinch a 6-3, 6-4 win.
"Even if you don't win, it's always fun to push yourself and trying hard," Morgan said. "Evey (Bishop) and I had fun pushing ourselves in the doubles match. We worked hard throughout the night. I kept pushing myself hard in the singles match. I may have come up short, but I tried my best and played well."
Ottumwa came into the dual off an 11-0 sweep of Des Moines East on Tuesday, winning 132 of 164 games played against the Scarlets. On Thursday, the Bulldogs were able to take 63 games in 23 sets from the Little Cyclones (7-1, 7-0 Iowa Alliance) stepping up to the higher level of competition.
"We've been making a lot of progress lately. When you're playing someone who is above your level, you tend to rise to their level," White said. "We try our hardest not to let our level of play go down. I think playing tougher competition is only going to help us in the long run. These are the type of teams we're going to have to go up against postseason. It's only getting us better for what we have coming up very soon."
Ottumwa (3-6, 3-3 Iowa Alliance) will get something of a preview to what postseason competition might look like this weekend. The Bulldogs will head to the Pella Invitational on Saturday facing Pella, Pella Christian, Davis County, Oskaloosa and Waterloo Columbus in a tournament structured for players to compete either in singles or doubles, just as teams will have to do during regional tournament play next month.
"It'll be a good test run for us," White said. "We'll get a plan together for this weekend, face some good competition and give us a good view of what we need to work on before we get to regionals."
White is certainly encouraged overall by the work the Bulldogs are putting in. Once again, those improved skill sets were on display Thursday as Ottumwa players competed with added confidence winning points by running down shots and attacking the net.
"We practiced something this week that I saw almost every single girl on the court is now using," White said. "As long as they're applying the things that we're trying to teach them, we can't really ask for much more than that."
GIRLS TENNIS
Ames 11, Ottumwa 0
Singles results
Angelina Chen (A) def. Beverly Bishop (O), 6-3, 6-1; Samantha Berg (A) def. Nellie Morgan (O), 6-3, 6-4; Jiwen Li (A) def. Hailey Garrison (O, 6-1, 6-3; Adeline Oetker (A) def. Andrea Francisco Pascual (O), 6-2, 6-3; Laura Chen (A) def. Margaret Hornfeck (O), 6-2, 6-0; Amaya Dassanayake (A) def. Hannah Nguyen (O), 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles results
Berg and Li (A) def. Bishop and Morgan (O), 6-3, 7-6 (5); A. Chen and L. Chen (A) def. Francisco Pascual and Garrison (O), 6-3, 6-1; Oetker and Paulena Kamau (A) def. Hornfeck and Nguyen (O), 6-3, 6-2; Elizabeth Greenfield and Naomi Pena (A) def. Elisabeth Bishop and Jordan Lee (O), 6-4, 7-5; Malina Kamau and Yerin Lee (A) def. Payton Brennen and Jennifer Davis (O), 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (13-11).
