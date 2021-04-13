MARSHALLTOWN — The Ottumwa girls tennis team swept five of six singles matches on Tuesday, setting the tone for an impressive 8-3 road win over Marshalltown.
Ally Paris and Kiley Heller picked up wins in each of the first two singles matches, winning sets by scores of 7-5 and 6-4. Josie Vonderhaar dropped just one game in a sweep of the No. 5 singles match while Addison Grade (6-2, 6-3) and Beverly Bishop (6-4, 6-1) picked up wins to put the Bulldogs in front 5-1 heading into doubles play.
Paris and Heller earned Ottumwa's only tiebreaker win, earning a 10-8 victory to clinch the top doubles match. Vonderhaar and Josie Young earned their third straight doubles win to open the season, winning 6-1 and 6-2 in the No. 2 doubles match while Grade and Bishop earned a 6-3, 6-4 win in the No. 3 doubles match.
"The girls definitely took a lot away from this past weekend," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said, referencing the Top Gun Tournament that the Bulldogs played in on Saturday. "All of the girls played great singles matches, including movement of the ball and coming up to the net to put the ball away.
"The girls are starting to learn some strategies to end the points more quickly. The more matches we play, the more their strategies as players will grow. I'm happy with the progress I've seen so far this year."
Ottumwa (2-1) heads to the Fort Madison Invitational on Saturday.