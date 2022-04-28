DES MOINES — Just two days after facing the top-ranked high school girls tennis team in the state, Ottumwa bounced back by maintaining a perfect record in CIML Metro conference play on Thursday.
Nellie Morgan picked up her first varsity singles win for the Bulldogs, sweeping Jadya Terry 6-2 and 6-4 as Ottumwa won five of six singles matches at Des Moines Lincoln. The Bulldogs scored four more wins in five doubles matches, clinching a 9-2 win over the Railsplitters.
"There were a lot of deuce games that we were able to come out on top of," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "I saw the girls incorporating some of the things that we worked on in practice on Wednesday."
Kiley Heller and Addison Grade each dropped three of 15 games in straight-set wins for the Bulldogs in the top two singles matches. Beverly Bishop came within one game of a straight-sets sweep in the No. 3 singles match while Andrea Francisco won six of the first seven games on the way to a 6-1, 6-3 win for Ottumwa in the No. 6 singles match.
The Bulldogs didn't lose a set in four doubles wins, including a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win in the No. 3 match by Morgan and Hailey Garrison. Francisco and Eli Bishop dropped just three games in a No. 4 doubles sweep, Heller and Grade continued to find success as the top doubles team for Ottumwa winning 6-3 and 6-1 against the Railsplitters while Rachel Carlson and Yuleni Curiel swept their way to a win in the No. 5 doubles match.
Ottumwa (6-7, 3-0 CIML Metro) will head to the Pella Invitational on Saturday, facing what White described as 'tough competition' facing players from the Little Dutch, Davis County, Oskaloosa, Pella Christian and Columbus Catholic out of Waterloo. The Bulldogs then head home to host Des Moines Roosevelt in a pivotal battle with CIML Metro title hopes on the line Monday at Jon Kneen Courts.
GIRLS TENNIS
Ottumwa 9, Des Moines Lincoln 2
Singles results
Kiley Heller (O) def. Heather Leek (L), 6-1, 6-2; Addison Grade (O) def. Anna George (L), 6-2, 6-1; Beverly Bishop (O) def. Genesis Hernandez-Cruz (L), 6-0, 6-1; Lily Nguyen (L) def. Lily Ades (O), 6-2, 6-2; Nellie Morgan (O) def. Jadya Terry (L), 6-2, 6-4; Andrea Francisco (O) def. Maddie Combs (L), 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles results
Heller and Grade (O) def. Leek and George (L), 6-3, 6-1; Nguyen and Terry (L) def. B. Bishop and Ades (O), 6-3, 7-6 (4); Morgan and Hailey Garrison (O) def. Combs and Kaylee Bingham (L), 6-0, 6-1; Francisco and Eli Bishop (O) def. Emily Ortiz and Ryley Green (L), 6-1, 6-2; Rachel Carlson and Yuleni Curiel (O) def. Dana Idan and Minhuyen Vo (L), 6-3, 6-2.
No. 1 (2A) Dowling Catholic 11, Ottumwa 0
Singles results
Allison Szalay (D) def. Kiley Heller (O), 6-0, 6-0; Ava Petersen (D) def. Addison Grade (O), 6-0, 6-0; Mackenzie Klein (D) def. Beverly Bishop (O), 6-0, 6-1; Isa Valverde (D) def. Lily Ades (O), 6-0, 6-0; Ella Spanovic (D) def. Dallas Kester (O), 6-0, 6-1; Grace Frye (D) def. Nellie Morgan (O), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles results
Klein and Petersen (D) def. Heller and B. Bishop (O), 6-2, 6-0; Spanovic and Valverde (D) def. Grade and Ades (O), 6-0, 6-1; Juju Mauro and Frye (D) def. Morgan and Kester (O), 6-0, 6-1; Presila Edward and Ellie Sackett (D) def. Andrea Francisco and Eli Bishop (O), 6-1, 6-1; Ella Johnson and Mackenzie Branstad (D) def. Hailey Garrison and Rachel Carlson (O), 6-1, 6-1.
Ottumwa 11, Des Moines East 0
Singles results
Kiley Heller (O) def. Tabitha Hochmuth (E), 6-0, 6-0; Addison Grade (O) def. Shanee Saidu (E), 6-0, 6-0; Beverly Bishop (O) def. Kaylee Khanthanvixay (E), 6-0, 6-0; Lily Ades (O) def. Yojana Rai (E), 6-1, 6-1; Jennifer Davis (O) def. Manisha Rai (E), 6-0, 6-1; Andrea Francisco (O) def. Morgan Stout (E), 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles results
Heller and Grade def. Hochmuth and Saidu (E), 6-0, 6-1; B. Bishop and Ades (O) def. Khanthavixay and M. Rai (E), 6-0, 6-1; Dallas Kester and Nellie Morgan (O) def. Y. Rai and Stout (E), 6-0, 6-3; Francisco and Eli Bishop (O) def. Janesha Shubba and Rojila Subba (E), 6-3, 7-5; Hailey Garrison and Rachel Carlson (O) def. Jennifer Martinez and Leslie Reyes (E), 6-0, 6-1.