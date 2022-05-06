DES MOINES — For the second straight season, progress and growth has led to a CIML Metro conference championship for the Ottumwa High School girls tennis team.
The Bulldogs dropped just one game in five singles matches on Friday at Des Moines Hoover, sweeping the Huskies 11-0 to complete a perfect 5-0 run in Metro duals this season. Ottumwa also dominated doubles play, losing just five games in eight sets.
"The girls adjusted in their matches to play well against what can sometimes be challenging opponents," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said.
Kiley Heller and Beverly Bishop each secured 6-0, 6-0 sweeps in two of the top-three singles matches. Nellie Morgan and Andrea Francisco each earned 6-0, 6-0 wins in the final two singles matches for the Bulldogs with the top-two doubles teams of Heller-Grade and Bishop-Lily Ades also swept their matches without losing a game.
Ades earned the toughest win of the night, edging Mar Sar Paw 7-5 and 6-4 in the No. 4 singles match. Morgan and Francisco won 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 3 doubles match while Elli Bishop and Rachel Carlson secured a 6-2, 6-1 OHS victory in the No. 4 doubles match.
Ottumwa (9-11) will host Davis County on Monday in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Bulldogs will also honor Ades, Ariel Altheide, Rachel Carlson, Janelle Eskew, Grade, Heller and Lydia Swarney on Senior Night. Action at Jon Kneen Courts gets underway at 3 p.m.