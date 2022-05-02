OTTUMWA — Kiley Heller didn't waste any time taking care of business in the top singles match on Monday.
As fate would have it, that hustle and skill proved to be much-needed for the Ottumwa High School girls tennis team to clinch a share of the CIML Metro Conference title for the second straight year. Heller's 6-2, 6-2 sweep of Cate Bright secured a key dual win over Des Moines Roosevelt with six wins in eight matches at Jon Kneen Courts.
Less than 30 minutes later, with the remaining three varsity singles matches on the court, rain caused the coaches to call their players off the court after Abby Kramer slipped during a second-game volley with Ottumwa junior Beverly Bishop in the No. 3 singles match. The courts remained just wet enough with just enough rain still in the forecast that the teams agreed to bring the dual to a close with three matches left and Ottumwa already up 6-2.
Had Heller and Bright still been battling on the court, Roosevelt mathematically would have had a chance to win the dual and a share of the Metro title. Instead, Ottumwa's official 6-2 victory puts the Bulldogs in position to clinch a perfect run to an outright conference title with a win on Friday at Des Moines Hoover.
"It was mostly a matter of staying consistent with my swings and not getting frustrated on the last point," Heller said. "Hitting it deep and then switching it up to hit a short shot really helped me out."
Heller led the way to the key dual win over the Roughriders (4-4, 3-1 CIML Metro), setting the tone with Addison Grade as the Ottumwa senior teammates continued to thrive as the top doubles team. Coming off a sixth-place finish over the weekend at the Pella Invitational, Grade and Heller swept Roosevelt teammates Bright and Meredith Russell 6-4 and 6-1 to secure one of Ottumwa's four wins in doubles play on Monday.
"I think sealing the deal on almost all of our doubles really helped us going into singles," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "I think this weekend at Pella really solidified those teams. Andrea (Francisco) and Nellie (Morgan) really have really solidified that they deserve that No. 3 doubles spot. They've really played well together and played great this weekend coming back from being down in a couple of matches to win them and wind up in eighth place.
"Flip-flopping Kiley and Beverly to Kiley and Addison has also really worked in our favor. We want to have our strongest players together going into regionals."
Ottumwa (8-11, 4-0 CIML Metro) will be back home for Senior Night on Tuesday. The Bulldogs will host Waukee Northwest at Jon Kneen Courts starting at 3 p.m. Heller, Grade, Lily Ades, Ariel Altheide, Rachel Carlson, Janelle Eskew and Lydia Swarney will all be honored following the dual.