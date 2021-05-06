RUNNELLS — In less than two weeks, the Ottumwa High School girls tennis team will return to Southeast Polk looking to qualify for the Class 2A state singles and doubles tournament.
The Bulldogs will return having come through in high-pressure matches on those same courts on Thursday, winning another Central Iowa Metropolitan League dual that came down to the final match. Ottumwa won the top two doubles matches to complete a 6-5 victory over the Rams, including a 10-6 win earned by Ally Paris and Kiley Heller in the decisive third-set tiebreaker of the No. 1 doubles match.
"They always seem to make things interesting," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White joked about the top teams for the Bulldogs in doubles play. "They went to deuce in almost every single game that they played. In the end, the girls were more aggressive and the more aggressive team came out on top."
Josie Young and Josie Vonderhaar again came through in a tiebreaker for the third straight dual, this time completing a sweep by winning a 7-3 second-set tiebreaker after a 6-1 win in the opening set. Paris, Heller and Young all secured sweeps in the top three matches of singles play, helping the Bulldogs counter third-set tiebreaker losses in three of the four matches against the Rams.
Ottumwa, having started the season with several players stepping into new roles this year, wraps up the regular season with a final dual record of 6-3 along with the CIML Metro conference team title. The Bulldogs will compete in the Class 2A regional singles and doubles tournament at Southeast Polk on Wednesday, May 19.
"The girls have really done well in all of the new positions they have been put into. They have learned a lot this year about strategies in doubles and singles play, developing new skills and keeping a positive mindset, which is the hardest part of the game," White said. "At the beginning of the season, if we could see growth and progress out of every single girl, I would call that a win. They have exceeded my expectations by far.
"I'm hoping that we can continue to carry everything that we have learned and accomplished into the postseason."
GIRLS TENNIS
Ottumwa 6, Southeast Polk 5
Singles results
Ally Paris (OHS) def. Gracie O'Donnell (SEP), 6-1, 6-3; Kiley Heller (OHS) def. Tricia Veldhuizen (SEP), 6-0, 6-1; Josie Young (OHS) def. Karsyn Moore (SEP), 6-3, 6-0; Lauren Snyder (SEP) def. Josie Vonderhaar (OHS), 6-2, 0-6, 1-0 (10-2); Kelsi Rupert (SEP) def. Addison Grade (OHS) 2-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-3); Beverly Bishop (OHS) def. Jordyn Brown (SEP), 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles results
Paris and Heller (OHS) def. G. O'Donnell/Veldhuizen (SEP), 5-7, 6-0, 1-0 (10-6); Young and Vonderhaar (OHS) def. Moore and Snyder (SEP), 6-1, 7-6 (3); Lily O'Donnell and Kenadi Johnson (SEP) def. Grade and Bishop (OHS), 6-3, 6-4; Rupert and Ellie Dove (SEP) def. Delanie Handling and Madison Stinson (OHS), 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (13-11); Brown and Katie Pottebaum (SEP) def. Gissellen Turrado and Hannah Lisk (OHS), 6-1, 6-1.