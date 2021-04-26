WAUKEE — Ally Paris and Kiley Heller came within two points of securing what would have been the only win for the Ottumwa High School girls tennis team in a Central Iowa Metropolitan League dual at ninth-ranked (2A) Waukee on Monday.
Paris and Heller took the opening set of the top doubles match against Puja Mekala and Morgan Seashore, 6-4, before falling in the second set against Waukee's top team 6-3. The two teams battled deep into a third-set tiebreaker with the score tied at 10-10 before Mekala and Seashore scored the final two points to complete an 11-0 victory for the Warriors.
"The girls got to work on improving their skills and focusing in mentally," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "Sometimes, it can be mentally tough to play opponents whose goal is to keep the ball going. It was a good night for us to work on that skill as players."
Ottumwa (3-2) hosts Dowling Catholic on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
No. 9 (2A) Waukee 11, Ottumwa 0
Singles results
Ally Roeth (W) def. Ally Paris (O), 6-3, 6-0; Puja Mekala (W) def. Kiley Heller (O), 6-0, 6-0; Morgan Seashore (W) def. Josie Young (O), 6-0, 6-0; CeCe Wright (W) def. Addison Grade (O), 6-3, 6-2; Adrita Mitra (W) def. Josie Vonderhaar (O), 6-2, 6-1; Genera Martens (W) def. Beverly Bishop (O), 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles results
Mekala and Seashore (W) def. Paris and Heller (O), 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10); Roeth and Martens (W) def. Young and Vonderhaar (O), 6-0, 6-2; Wright and Mitra (W) def. Grade and Bishop (O), 6-4, 6-1; Payden Rafferty and Mallory Metzger (W) def. Delanie Handling and Madison Stinson (O), 6-3, 6-1; Zoe Scuffham and Delaney Deering (W) def. Jennifer Davis and Hannah Lisk (O), 6-2, 6-0.