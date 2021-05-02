PELLA — Beverly Bishop split a pair of singles matches on Saturday at the Pella Invitational, finishing fourth in the tournament for the Ottumwa High School girls tennis team.
Bishop's run to the semifinals helped key a fourth-place finish for the Bulldogs. Ottumwa scored 80 points during the tournament, going 7-7 in matches including top-eight finishes in doubles play.
Ally Paris and Kiley Heller, Ottumwa's regular top doubles team, bounced back from an 8-5 second-round loss to Pella's Allie Singer and Amelia Poe to finish fifth in the tournament.
Paris and Heller scored three straight wins in the consolation portion of the doubles bracket. After an 8-4 win over Oskaloosa teammates Makenna Schaffner and Aubree Blanco, Paris and Heller beat Knoxville teammates Olivia Maasdam and Josalin McKeever and the Pella Christian tandem of Megan Kramer and Kelly Van Wyk to secure fifth place in the tournament.
Josie Young and Addison Grade, put together for the first time this season, earned an 8-6 win in their first match on Saturday over Pella teammates Jade Chapman and Noelle Ruckman. After falling, 8-2, to Columbus Catholic's Chloe Butler and Avery Hogan in the quarterfinals, Grade and Young scored an 8-3 win over Jaydn Striegle and Laila Tiller to clinch a top-eight place in the doubles tournament.
Bishop, meanwhile, earned 8-2 wins over Knoxville junior Riley Dailey and Pella freshman Alloree Else. Bishop nearly forced a tiebreaker with Oskaloosa senior Jillian Jennings, falling 9-7 in the championship semifinals.
"Beverly played some really great tennis throughout the day," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "She has become a much more consistent player this season."
Ottumwa will head to Des Moines Roosevelt on Tuesday. The winner will take the outright CIML Metro conference championship.