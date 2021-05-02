OTTUMWA [mdash]Con J. Carroll, 70, of Ottumwa, died April 27, 2021 at his home. He was born January 23, 1951 in Ottumwa to Gerald and Rosina Bernice Moore Carroll. He married Christina Bates. Surviving is his wife, 3 sons, a daughter, his mother, and 2 grandchildren. He was preceded in death…