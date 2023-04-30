PELLA — Both the Ottumwa and Davis County girls tennis teams got a feel for postseason play on Saturday, competing in the Pella Invitational.
Both the Bulldogs and Mustangs had a pair of entrants in both singles and doubles play, much as will be the case during regional tournament play on May 10. Ottumwa completed seven matches on the way to a sixth-place finish while Davis County players got through 10 of 13 matches, scoring 40 points to place fifth, before rain brought the tournament to a close with late in the consolation rounds.
Beverly Bishop and Nellie Morgan picked a win in doubles play on Saturday, pulling away from Davis County teammates Leah Rudd and Culee Smith 8-4 before falling 8-0 to eventual tournament champions Avery Hogan and Kate Holton in the tournament quarterfinal and Pella Christian teammates Claire VanderMolen and Rachel Lanferman in the consolation bracket. Haley Garrison and Andrea Francisco Pascual fell 8-3 to Davis County teammates Addison Stuchel and Abby Warning and Pella Christian teammates Laurey Johnson and Reagan DeVries.
Elli Bishop and Jordan Lee each competed in singles play for Ottumwa on Saturday, dropping matches during the tournament to Pella Christian senior Sydney Van Arendonk and Oskaloosa junior Ava Ridenour. Davis County players had matches rained out including Maddie Warning's seventh-place match against Ridenour in singles play while Stuchel and Warning had their doubles' consolation semifinal match against Pella teammates Mallory Westerkamp and Bryn Higginbotham being stopped by the weather tied at 5-5.
Ottumwa returns to the court at Des Moines Hoover on Tuesday. Davis County, meanwhile, will be in Knoxville on Tuesday morning to compete in the South Central Conference tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.