WATERLOO — The young Ottumwa High School girls tennis team gained early-season experience against some of the top competition in the state on Saturday.
Ottumwa ultimately finished fourth with several players competing for the first time in a weekend tournament. The Bulldogs failed to win a match against Clinton, Decorah and Waterloo Columbus players at Byrnes Park.
"Although we did not win any matches, the girls gained so much," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "Perspective and positivity were our words for the day. Our goal was to improve with every match that we played. The girls did exactly that."
Josie Vondehaar, Ottumwa's early season leader with three wins in four combined singles and doubles matches through the first two duals, led the Bulldogs on Saturday by winning 15 games in three matches. Playing in the No. 4 singles portion of the tournament, Vondehaar came within a game of topping Decorah senior Kendra Bigler dropping the decisive final game of a 7-6 match.
Ally Paris and Kiley Heller led Ottumwa in doubles play. The Bulldogs' top doubles team won 12 games in three matches.
Ottumwa will return to the court on Tuesday at Marshalltown. Action gets underway at 4 p.m.