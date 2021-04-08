OTTUMWA — Win or lose, the Ottumwa High School girls tennis team appears to be having fun through the first week of the regular season.
The Bulldogs had fun in their home opener on Thursday, winning 10-1 over Des Moines East/Hoover in the first CIML Metro conference dual of the season. Ally Paris and Kiley Heller didn't drop a game in either singles or doubles play, winning the top two singles matches 6-0, 6-0 before completing the same straight-set shutout in the top doubles match against Amber Hagler and Sharon Carmenatte to clinch Ottumwa's first dual win.
"I told the girls that I want them to have fun, but I also want them to use this as a learning opportunity," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "They were having a lot of fun out there, trying to make friends, but that's just these girls. They're bubbly, very personable. That's part of the game they enjoy getting to meet new kids from different schools."
Ottumwa (1-1, 1-0 CIML Metro) turned things around on Thursday after winning just one of nine matches in their season-opening dual at Fairfield on Tuesday. The Bulldogs dropped just nine games in five wins during singles play before going 5-5 in doubles winning each match in straight sets.
"I think a lot of it is about getting the nerves out," Josie Vonderhaar said after picking up her first varsity singles win, sweeping Annie Huynh 6-2 and 6-1 in the No. 4 match. "We're still learning about other teams and learning what strategies we can use."
Vonderhaar and Josie Young improved to 2-0 in doubles play this year. After securing Ottumwa's only win on Tuesday at Fairfield, Vonderhaar and Young were well on their way to a straight-set win over Charity Bos and Marissa Thompson leading 6-2 and 4-0 when an injury forced the East/Hoover team to default the rest of the No. 2 doubles match.
"With me and Josie, we're working on our communication and working on playing as a unit," Vonderhaar said. "The biggest thing is to stay relaxed and wait on the ball. It was nice to have a match and a win under our belts, seeing how well we worked together."
Vonderhaar is one of several Ottumwa tennis players adjusting to new roles. Aside from Paris, who played as the No. 1 singles player for the Bulldogs in 2019, every Ottumwa varsity player is in a new position in the line-up from new doubles teams to players stepping on to the court in singles play for the first time.
"I was kind of nervous being out there in singles, because you're the only one out there on your side of the court," Vonderhaar said. "It was a lot of fun to rally back and forth and see what you can personally do."
White saw encouraging signs from all 12 varsity players on Thursday, including the closing winner in the No. 4 doubles match by Delanie Handling driving home match point to close out a 6-2, 6-4 win with Madison Stinson over Diana and Mia Nguyen.
Moments earlier, the No. 5 doubles team of Gissellen Turrado and Hannah Lisk clinched a 6-2, 6-1 win in their varsity debut match for the Bulldogs against Tabitha Hochmuth and Shanee Saidn. Both players drew plenty of praise from their head coach.
"Gissellen has really improved her serve from the previous season that she played and even from the start of this season," White said. "Hannah's been getting better at moving up to the net and putting balls away. Everybody needs to have something pointed out that they're doing well, but there's always something we can work on going forward."
Next up for Ottumwa will be the Top Gun Tournament hosted by Waterloo Columbus. Action at Byrnes Park gets underway on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
"I tell the girls all the time that tennis 90 percent mental and 10 percent skill. If you tell yourself you're not going to make that serve or you're not going to make that next shot, you're not going to," White said. "Seeing the girls be positive during both wins and losses is important to see."
GIRLS TENNIS
at Dan Staggs Courts
Ottumwa 10, Des Moines East/Hoover 1
Singles results
Ally Paris (O) def. Amber Hagler (E), 6-0, 6-0; Kiley Heller (O) def. Sharon Carmenatte (E), 6-0, 6-0; Charity Bos (E) def. Josie Young (O), 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6); Josie Vonderhaar (O) def. Annie Huynh (E), 6-2, 6-1; Addison Grade (O) def. Marissa Thompson (E), 6-0, 6-3; Beverly Bishop (O) def. Kadee Collier (E), 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles results
Paris and Heller (O) def. Hagler and Carmenatte (E), 6-0, 6-0; Young and Vonderharr (O) def. Bos and Thompson, 6-2, 4-0 (injury default); Grade and Bishop (O) def. Huynh and Collier (E), 6-0, 6-2; Delanie Handling and Madison Stinson (O) def. Diana Nguyen and Mia Nguyen (E), 6-2, 6-4; Gissellen Turrado and Hannah Lisk (O) def. Tabitha Hochmuth and Shanee Saidn (E), 6-2, 6-1.