DES MOINES — The Ottumwa girls tennis team dropped just five games in singles play and five games in doubles action on Thursday, rolling to an 11-0 CIML Metro conference win over Des Moines North on Thursday.
Kiley Heller, Josie Vonderhaar and Beverly Bishop all built off individual championships won this past weekend at the Fort Madison tournament, sweeping through three singles matches against the Polar Bears without dropping a game. Heller joined Ally Paris in securing a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of the top doubles match for the Bulldogs while Bishop and Addison Grade also secured a shutout sweep for Ottumwa in the No. 3 doubles match.
"The girls got to work on improving their skills and focusing in mentally," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "Sometimes, it can be mentally tough to play opponents whose goal is to keep the ball going. It was a good night for us to work on that skill as players."
Ottumwa (3-1, 2-0 CIML Metro) heads to Waukee on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Ottumwa 11, Des Moines North 0
Singles results
Ally Paris (O) def. Natalia Guerra (N), 6-0, 6-1; Kiley Heller (O) def. Hei Klay (N), 6-0, 6-0; Josie Young (O) def. Eh Moo (N), 6-0, 6-1; Addison Grade (O) def. Madeline Plietez (N), 6-2, 6-1; Josie Vonderhaar (O) def. Haloa Warsame (N), 6-0, 6-0; Beverly Bishop (O) def. Eh Say (N), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles results
Paris and Heller (O) def. Guerra and Klay (N), 6-0, 6-0; Young and Vonderhaar (O) def. Plietez and Moo (N), 6-3, 6-2; Grade and Bishop (O) def. Say and Thaulo Paw (N), 6-0, 6-0; Delanie Handling and Madison Stinson (O) won by forfeit; Gissellen Turrado and Hannah Lisk (O) won by forfeit.