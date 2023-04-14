Girls tennis: Bulldogs sweep singles, top Lincoln

DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School girls tennis team scored wins in all six singles' matches on Thursday, clinching an 8-2 Iowa Alliance south division win over Des Moines Lincoln over the Railsplitters.
Beverly Bishop and Nellie Morgan each dropped just two games apiece in the top two matches of the dual, setting the tone for the Bulldogs. Margaret Hornfeck also scored a 6-2, 6-0 win for Ottumwa in the No. 6 singles match while Hailey Garrison and Elizabeth Bishop both pulled off wins in 10-point super tiebreakers with Garrison bouncing back after losing a first-set tiebreaker to earn a tense win over Katie Combs in the No. 3 singles match.
"The wind definitely played a huge part in the matches," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "The girls did a great job of adjusting as they were traveled to different sides of the court.
"Hailey had a great match. She did a great job of keeping a positive attitude and mindset after losing the first-set tiebreaker. She came on strong in the second set and had the momentum going into the final tiebreaker helping us seal the deal."
Ottumwa (2-4, 2-1 Iowa Alliance) hosts Marshalltown on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Ottumwa 8, Des Moines Lincoln 2
Singles results
Beverly Bishop (O) def. Heather Leek (L), 6-2, 6-0; Nellie Morgan (O) def. Anna George (L), 6-0, 6-2; Hailey Garrison (O) def. Katie Combs (L), 6-7, 6-2, 1-0 (10-8); Andrea Francisco-Pascaul (O) def. Samantha Douds (L), 6-2, 6-1; Elizabeth Bishop (O) def. Minhuyen Vo (L), 7-5, 2-6, 1-0 (10-7); Margaret Hornfeck (O) def. Amalia Arellano (L), 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles results
B. Bishop and Morgan (O) def. Leek and George (L), 6-1, 6-3; Hornfeck and E. Bishop (O) def. Arellano and Emily Ortiz (L), 6-3, 6-2; Vo and Paola Santiago (L) def. Payton Brannen and Hannah Nguyen (L), 6-2, 6-3; Si Poe and Alyssa Fisher (L) def. Ava Barnes and Emerson Keith (O), 7-6, 0-6, 1-0 (10-6).
