Girls tennis: Bulldogs swept by City High in regional play

IOWA CITY — The Ottumwa High School girls tennis team couldn't have asked for a better start in their bid to earn a regional tournament road win.
Ottumwa senior Beverly Bishop won a thrilling 11-9 tiebreaking in the opening set of the top singles match against Amelia Wolfe, giving the Bulldogs an early spark against Iowa City High in the Class 2A, Region 4 first round dual. Mother Nature, however, blunted Ottumwa's early momentum as rain in Iowa City forced players off the court.
The brief weather delay allowed the Little Hawks to regroup. Iowa City High wouldn't lose another set, taking a 5-0 win over the Bulldogs advancing to the 2A regional semifinals over the Bulldogs.
"Everyone played so well," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "Evvie (Bishop), Nellie (Morgan) and Hailey (Garrison) played in their normal spots. Maggie (Hornfeck) moved up to No. 4 while Elli (Bishop) and Jordan (Lee) stepped into the No. 5 and 6 positions.
"There were so many deuce points. So many matches that were back and forth."
Ottumwa finishes the season with a dual record of 4-8. The Bulldogs graduate senior players Beverly Bishop, Payton Bannen, Yuleni Curiel, Jennifer Davis, Andrea Francisco Pascaul, Hailey Garrison, Halayna McDonough, Sara McElroy, Hannah Nguyen and Journey Simmons.
The girls have gained so much great experience throughout the season that will help us move into next season," White said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.