FORT MADISON – Four championships in singles play put the Ottumwa High School girls tennis team in position to win the team title at the Fort Madison Invitational.
Addison Grade and Beverly Bishop brought the championship home for the Bulldogs, winning 8-4 over Fairfield Maharishi teammates Bella Castle and Evelyn Ding in the semifinals before clinching the No. 3 doubles title winning a 7-1 tiebreaker over Camanche teammates Grace Evers and Elle Davidson. The Bulldogs scored 10 points, picking up two points for every championship won beating out Camanche's total of seven points earned on a pair of titles.
"We want to see the girls come away with lost of new experiences and growth from every match that we play," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "The girls are continuing to grow as players. I couldn't ask for more."
Bishop brought home the No. 6 singles title for Ottumwa, winning 8-3 over Castle and Fort Madison's Sky Lawson. Riley Heller secured the first of Ottumwa's four championships in singles play, winning three matches on Saturday including a 9-8 semifinal upset against top-seeded Maddie Michels of Camanche in No. 2 singles play, advancing to the finals winning 7-4 tiebreaker before winning 8-1 in the finals over Maharishi's Ishita Madukavam.
Josie Young won the No. 2 singles title for Ottumwa, securing three wins including an 8-6 semifinal victory over Camanche's Emma Holstein and an 8-5 win in the finals over Fort Madison's Rachel Hellman. Josie Vonderhaar continued her successful start to the season for the Bulldogs winning the No. 5 singles title dropping just eight games in 32 games over three matches.
"The girls really came to play. They are starting to get more and more of the strategies of the game down to help them close out on those crucial points," White said. "We were very evenly matches with the teams that we played against. Most of our girls were able to come out on top. Each girl got to play at least three matches, which is what tournament days are all about."
Fairfield Maharishi finished third with six total points. Lily Fenton won the top singles title, edging Camanche's Maci Sloan 8-6 in the title match before teaming up with Madukavam to win the top doubles title beating Sloan and Michels 8-4 in the final.