WAUKEE — The Ottumwa High School girls tennis team wrapped up the regular season on Thursday night at 10th-ranked (2A) Waukee.
The Warriors won all 11 matches against the Bulldogs, including a tiebreaker win to clinch the No. 4 doubles match between the teams. Ottumwa seniors Payton Brannen and Yuleni Curiel nearly pushed Tushita Mullick and Sara McCrary to a decisive third-set super-tiebreaker before falling 6-2, 7-6 (0) in the closest match of the night.
"I would compare this meet to the meet we had against Ames in the fact that the score don't reflect how close the girls were in their matches," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "There were so many games that went to deuce and could have gone either way. The girls played hard throughout the whole meet and didn't let the score affect their effort. For that, I'm proud."
Ottumwa (4-7) will be back in action on Wednesday for the Class 2A regional singles and doubles tournament at Iowa City West starting at 9 a.m. The Bulldogs will also compete at Iowa City High in Class 2A regional team tennis play on Saturday, May 13.
GIRLS TENNIS
No. 10 (2A) Waukee 11, Ottumwa 0
Singles results
Geneva Martens (W) def. Beverly Bishop (O), 6-4, 6-0; Ashley Medina (W) def. Nellie Morgan (O), 6-2, 6-1; Anja Martens (W) def. Hailey Garrison (O), 6-2, 6-1; Laksha Suresh (W) def. Andrea Francisco Pascual (O), 6-0, 6-1; Satvika Anbukumar (W) def. Margaret Hornfeck (O), 6-1, 6-0; Rhea Bahwa (W) def. Hannah Nguyen (O), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles results
G. Martens and A. Martens (W) def. Bishop and Morgan (O), 6-0, 6-0; Medina and Suresh (W) def. Francisco Pascual and Garrison (O), 6-0, 6-2; Anbukumar and Bahwa (W) def. Hornfeck and Nguyen (O), 6-1, 6-1; Tushita Mullick and Sara McCrary (W) def. Yuleni Curiel and Payton Brannen (O), 6-2, 7-6 (0); Lucy Nurre and Bryn Mineck (W) def. Jordan Lee and Ava Barnes (O), 6-1, 6-3.
