WATERLOO — Yana Gaskell will get her chances to return to the court where she won a state championship two years ago.
If she never steps foot on the center courts at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center again, it will be too soon.
The Fairfield High School senior collected her second runner-up finish in the Iowa Girls High School Tennis Tournament on Thursday, competing with teammate and friend Nellie Higdon in the Class 1A state doubles final. The match was held just inches away from where Gaskell lost her first state championship match as a freshman to another former Fairfield teammate, Anatta Charoenkul, in the 2018 state singles tournament.
Unfortunately for Gaskell, the results were not much better on the state championship doubles court. Cedar Rapids Xavier teammates Abby Burger and Courtney Carstensen won 6-2, 6-2 preventing Gaskell from winning her second state title after winning the 1A state singles championship as a sophomore in 2019 at the University of Iowa Hawkeye Tennis and Recreational Center.
"I told my dad I don't think I have good luck when the state championships are held in Waterloo," Gaskell said, taking the championship loss in stride. "I wish we would have played in Iowa City. I think, at Drake, we'll play Iowa a few times, so I might get a few more chances to play on a court where I have some pretty good memories.
"I thought maybe if I wasn't on the same court that I played Anatta on (in 2018) things might turn out differently. You just never know."
For Gaskell, just making it back to a state championship match of any kind has been a blessing this season after suffering a knee injury earlier this year that easily could have kept the former state singles champion from being able to compete during her senior season. Gaskell worked to get healthy, returning just in time for postseason play.
"I didn't even think I'd be at this tournament a month ago," Gaskell said. "The fact that Nellie and I even made it here, got to play here and got the finals here is a pretty big accomplishment."
Reunited for doubles play entering the regional tournament, Higdon and Gaskell picked right back up where they left off as one of the top doubles team for the Trojans as sophomores in 2019. After winning the regional championship, Higdon and Gaskell were awarded the top seed in the 1A state doubles tournament.
The Trojan teammates lived up to that ranking over the two days in Waterloo, sweeping through three rounds of state doubles play. After a 6-4, 6-1 win over Cedar Rapids Xavier teammates Ella Tallett and Avery Link in the semifinals, Gaskell and Higdon seemed poised to make a run at a championship.
Burger and Carstensen, however, proved to be too tough for even a state champion to thwart. Xavier's top doubles team staved off a break point on the opening serve of the match, scoring 15 of the next 17 points to win the first four games before answering two early service breaks by Higdon and Gaskell in the second set, winning the state title by winning five of the final six games in the match.
"You could tell that the team we played in the final knew each other so well," Gaskell said. "We just were not quite at that level, but I think Nellie and I played well throughout this tournament."
Gaskell, Higdon and Tess Paton all made it to the end of the 1A state singles and doubles tournament. Paton finished third in her first state singles tournament after qualifying for state doubles with Destiny Gridley in 2019, bouncing back Thursday from a 6-0, 6-1 semifinal loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier senior Miyako Coffey winning 6-0, 6-1 in the third-place match over Shenandoah junior Le Yuan Sun.
"It was much different this year. It was a lot of fun to try and do it by myself," Paton said comparing her state singles experience this year to her state doubles experience as a freshman. "It was a great chance to use all the skills and all the tactics that I've worked on for the past year. It was fun, especially since I've grown a lot since the last time I competed at state. I've been working for this for the past two years. Being here for the first time in singles play was exciting and it will be exciting to see where my talent takes me."
Paton, Gaskell, Hidgon and even Charoenkul where witnesses to a final match between Coffey and Columbus Catholic sophomore Sasha Hyacinth that will go down as an instant classic. The clash of the top two ranked 1A singles players lived up to the hype with Hyacinth claiming the state title with a 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 victory taking an epic championship tiebreaker 12-10.
Next up for Hyacinth with be a match-up of the last two 1A state singles champions on Saturday morning in Ankeny at the Prairie Ridge Sports Complex. Gaskell and Hyacinth are scheduled to meet in the top singles match of the Class 1A state team tournament semifinals as Fairfield faces Columbus Catholic while Xavier will Spirit Lake at 8:30 a.m. The four teams will then conclude the high school girls tennis season with the semifinal winners playing for the 1A state team title on Saturday afternoon while the other two teams will play for third place.
"If our entire team plays really well, we should have a chance in the semifinals," Gaskell said. "It's going to be tough to beat two teams of that caliber to win a state title, but you never know."