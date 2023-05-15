FAIRFIELD — Over the past week, the city of Fairfield has seen its fair share of exciting high school tennis.
Even Mother Nature couldn't stop the action in Jefferson County on Saturday. Fairfield Maharishi clinched a trip to the Class 1A regional team tennis finals, and a homecoming of sorts for head coach Lawrence Eyre, with 5-0 sweeps of Fairfield and Davis County with the final win over the previously-unbeaten Mustangs taking place inside the MUM Recreation Center after rain washed out the action outside on Punj Courts.
"We'll savor being in the Sweet 16 knowing who's waiting for us," said Eyre, referencing Tuesday afternoon's showdown at third-ranked Davenport Assumption. "I was born in Davenport, so I kind of have a soft spot in my heart. I also know they're the third-ranked team in the state, they're undefeated and they cleaned up in our regional on Wednesday. We'll go over there simply hoping to play our best and try to represent this region of the state the best we can."
State singles qualifier Ishita Mukadam paced the Pioneers, dropping just five games against the top singles players from Fairfield and Davis County. There was some anticipation going into the day of a potential rematch between Mukadam and Davis County senior Abby Warning, who battled for over two hours and three full sets on Wednesday for a spot in the 1A state singles tennis tournament.
Warning, however, barely made it through Davis County's opening dual on Saturday winning a 10-1 super tiebreaker over Ellie Situmeang to clinch a 5-0 first-round win over Mount Pleasant. After playing over eight hours of tennis through the morning, afternoon and night on Wednesday, Warning was unable to compete in Saturday's regional team semifinal against the Pioneers.
"She was somewhat penalized by the state's arrangement for being such a good player," Eyre said of Warning. "Everyone wants to bring up just how punishing it was for anyone that advanced to the regional semifinals. You had to play three full matches with two matches that featured deuce-advantage (win game by two points) scoring. We know that, had Davis County had their top six players going against us, it's a different match."
Still, the South Central Conference champions nearly pushed Maharishi into doubles play with two of the six singles matches being decided in third-set tiebreakers. Sara Valls scored a key win for the Pioneers in the No. 3 singles match against Davis County, bouncing back from a 6-3 opening-set loss to Addison Stuchel winning a thrilling 8-6 tiebreaking in the second set before taking a 10-4 win in the super tiebreaker.
"My coach gave a lot of great advice after that first set and showed me how I should really be playing, especially with my breathing," Valls said. "I think that was the main thing that was prohibiting me in the first set. I was breathing with my mouth rather than through my nose.
"It was a very nerve-racking match. I knew that was going to be a key match to decide whether we would advance or not. I was very nervous, shaking and breathing very heavily. In between points, I just took time to breath in and out. I think that was a key in helping me to stay focused, especially with all the noise around."
Poojita Mukadam, younger sister of Ishita, also did her part to help Fairfield Maharishi (11-1) advance on Saturday winning 6-2 and 6-1 over Davis County senior Jada Will after sweeping past Fairfield senior Maddy Greiner in Saturday morning's regional team tennis opener. The Pioneer freshman finished third in regional singles play on Wednesday, playing five matches over the course of 12-plus hours winning four in her postseason debut.
"I was pretty tired after Wednesday, but I'm starting to feel better," Poojita Mukadam said. "Playing really good players really inspires me to keep going. It helped me a lot. I get to play Ishita a lot, so it's fun to improve with her this season."
Maharishi ultimately clinched their second postseason dual win in the No. 6 singles match. Sonya Kandyba bounced back from a 6-0 loss in the opening set to clinch the dual winning 6-1 in the second set 10-5 in the decisive tiebreaker against Claudia De La Sagra, who filled in for the Mustangs with Maddy Warning out of the line-up.
"I thought the girls played really well. That was Claudia's very first varsity match. She stepped up and competed to the end for us," Davis County head girls tennis coach Brian Skaggs said.
The losses brought the season to an end for the Fairfield girls tennis team with a record of 6-9. Davis County ends one of the best seasons in program history with a 10-1 record in duals and an 83-8 record in games played during those duals.
"It was a pretty solid season," Skaggs said. "We started the season fantastic. Our goal every season is to win the conference title. From there, we try to go as far as we can in the postseason. I'm proud of how our seniors developed over the years to help elevate the program. Hopefully, the stamp they left on the program will carry us through the next few years as we try to build upon this."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.