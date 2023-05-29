Girls tennis: Mukadam brings home 1A state medal

WATERLOO — It started by taking the first game from the eventual state champion.
It ended by becoming Fairfield Maharshi's first female tennis player in 12 years to bring home state tournament medal.
Ishita Mukadam got the most from her first trip to the Class 1A state tennis tournament, bouncing back from a first-round loss to top-seeded Sophia Fain to win a pair of matches on Friday clinching a top-eight finish. On Saturday, Mukadam bounced back again shaking off a tightly-contested consolation semifinal loss to Cherokee Washington senior Kenna Mongan taking a 6-4, 6-4 win in the seventh-place match over Ballard sophomore Kaitlyn Zugay at the Byrnes Tennis Center.
"I actually felt like it was more about my mindset then my play," Mukadam said. "I realized I didn't step on the court against Sophia Fain with clarity in my mind. Somewhere, I was a bit hazy of my end goal which is where I lost my playing style. I kind of steered away from style into this weird version that I'm not used to playing and it threw me completely off."
Fain responded from losing her very first game of the state tournament, sweeping Mukadam 6-1 and 6-0 in the first-round match. Fain would drop just two more games over the next two rounds, sweeping Aplington-Parkersburg sophomore Adria Neymeyer and Pella junior Emily Blom, setting up a state championship showdown with Columbus Catholic teammate Alli Hagness.
Fain and Hagness would push each other into a third and decisive set with Fain winning 6-3 in the first while Morgan won the second set 6-4. Battling leg cramps late in three-hour, three-set battle, Fain willed her way to winning the final three games of the match clinching the 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 thriller.
“I think I just had to recognize the abilities of my opponent, but then to also recognize my own abilities and just make sure I stayed true to that,” Fain told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. “And so I think in that match, I was very true to my own skills and my own hard work.”
Mukadam put the lessons she learned from her first-round match with Fain to good use in extending her season. Facing two must-win matches on Friday after the first-round loss, Mukadam overcame an early 2-0 deficit in a first-round consolation match with Lewis Central senior Lanee Olsen using poise and patience to produce a 6-4, 6-1 win earning her first state tournament victory.
"There is a benefit to playing someone at the skill level of Sophia," Maharishi head girls tennis coach Lawrence Eyre said. "It raised Ishita's level and allowed her to finish strong. (Olsen) had a really strong serve. Ishita was able to send it back with more authority as the match move on."
"I had a few talks and received some brutal honesty from my mom, sister and coach," Mukadam added. "That got me back on track and my goal was set in mind."
Mukadam clinched her first state medal with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Camanche junior Elise Davison. It was Mukadam's third match in the span of seven hours, providing the Maharishi junior with a test of both physical and mentral endurance.
"The third match of the day is traditionally the toughest one. People are tired and it's win or go home, so it's even more emotionally challenging," Eyre said. "Every missed point or every shot that goes awry put more weight on your shoulders.
Ishita shrugged off a few points, but started well enough to take that first set. The second set was more point for point until Ishita finally got a break of serve to go ahead. It was just a matter of stability from there."
Saturday started with a tense opening set against Mongan as the players battled into a tiebreaker. Mongan won tiebreaker to win a 7-6 opening set, then narrowly avoided a second-set tiebreaker winning 7-5 to clinch the consolation semifinal match before Mukadam responded winning two tight sets against Zugay in her final match of the season.
That narrow loss seemed to deepen Ishita's resolve to finish the season with her best tennis," Eyre said. "We're all proud of Ishita's growth this year and we're delighted she capped off her season with a victory."
After becoming the first Fairfield Maharishi girls tennis player to bring home a medal from a state tournament since 2011, Mukadam has already set her sights on returning to state next year with hopes of being a state championship contender. Having faced the eventual state champion, there are things Mukadam learned that can benefit her in making strides in her game heading into her senior season.
"Sophia was unique in terms of her ground strokes. She preferred to hit down the line, which isn't something most players prefer. They prefer to hit cross-court shots," Mukadam said. "What really helped me going forward in this tournament was that I believed in myself and I believed I was the winner even before I took the court. I'm going to continue working on my defense and my serving. Soon, I plan on also bringing my offensive game up one step at a time.
"I definitely think a state championship is attainable next season."
