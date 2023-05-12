Girls tennis: Mukadam pulls all-nighter to make state

FAIRFIELD — For Davenport Assumption senior Mary Rolfstad, it was well worth the wait.
For nearly five hours on Wednesday, Rolfstad could only sit and watch at the Class 1A regional girls tennis tournament as the bottom half of the singles tournament unfolded. After locking up her spot in the championship match with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Fairfield Maharishi freshman Poojita Mukadam shortly after 3 p.m., Rolfstad waited as three players battled it out over two matches to decide who would be the other participant in the regional final.
Ultimately, Maharishi junior Ishita Mukadam would emerge as Rolfstad's opponent for a regional singles title match that didn't start until 8 p.m. Nearly two hours later, Rolfstad earned her second straight regional singles title at the Fairfield Middle School tennis complex with a 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 win over Mukadam wrapping up over 12 hours of regional tennis minutes before 10 p.m.
"That was insane. There weren't that many matches going on, so I didn't have much to watch," Rolfstad said of the four-plus hour layoff between matches. "It took me a hot second to get back into the mindset that it's not just time to watch tennis. It's time to play tennis. I was counting down the time all afternoon."
It was quite a different atmosphere for Rolfstad from last year's regional championship win over Fairfield senior Tess Paton in a match that ended under a blazing sun in the late-afternoon hours. On Wednesday, Rolfstad collected her ticket to state and regional championship medal under the lights with many remaining fans quickly heading out after a long morning, afternoon and night of postseason tennis.
"For state, I think this was good preparation," Rolfstad said. "It's always kind of a toss up what's going to happen up there. This was probably the worst-case scenario, so I'd say I'm ready for anything up at state."
While Rolfstad was waiting, Davis County senior Maddy Warning was fighting to try to get into state battling from down a set in the quarterfinals against another Assumption standout. Addison Walter took a long 6-4 opening set from Warning before requiring an injury timeout midway through the second set with Warning on the comeback trail leading the set 5-0.
After getting back on the court, Warning clinching the sixth and final game of the set forcing a super tiebreaker to decide the match. The Mustang senior edged Walter, 10-7, advancing into a semifinal showdown against Mukadam with the winning clinching a state tournament berth of their own.
"She just kind of hung in there and stuck in there to gut it out," Davis County head girls tennis coach Brian Skaggs said. "She gave a great effort playing as much tennis as she did."
Warning would again try to rally after dropping the opening set against Mukadam, erasing a 6-3, 4-3 deficit to win four of the final five games in second set extending the regional semifinal into the early evening. Tied at 2-2, Mukadam used poise and finesse to score key points over the final four games clinching the 6-2 win to earn a state berth at 7:29 p.m.
"I've actually played later than this. I had a match this past winter that lasted until 11 p.m.," Mukadam said. "Mentally, I had to keep everything steady."
Mukadam hung right in with the well-rested Rolfstad through much of the opening set in the primetime regional final. Late in the set, however, Mukadam began to suffer cramps in her calf that required a medical timeout and began to limit the junior's mobility.
"I'm proud of myself for keeping through it," Mukadam said. "I fought back and gave myself a chance."
Rolfstad won the key tiebreaker in the first set, pulling away from a 3-3 tie scoring the final four points against a physically hampered Mukadam before jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the second set. Mukadam won the next two games, showing some late signs of life, and forced a 20-plus point rally in the ninth game before Rolfstad finally secured her second straight regional singles title.
"It seemed like there were 20 deuces in that last game," Mukadam said. "The only thing I'm thinking about is the point I'm playing. I try not to think about what's ahead of me. It was tough, but I'm happy with what I did."
Mukadam was equally as proud of her younger sister. Poojita Mukadam's first postseason effort ended with a third-place showing in the 1A regional tournament with five matches over 12 hours culminating with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Warning in the consolation finals.
"When I was a freshman, I did not get this far. I didn't even make it to the semifinals," Ishita Mukadam said. "I'm so proud of her for getting third place."
For Ishita Mukadam, the Class 1A state singles girls tennis tournament will be taking place in Waterloo at Byrnes Park May 26 and 27. The rest of the Pioneers, and Davis County, will open Class 1A state regional team tennis play in Fairfield on Saturday with the Mustangs facing Mount Pleasant back on Fairfield Middle School courts while MSAE hosts Fairfield at Punj Courts starting at 9 a.m. The winners play at Maharishi later on Saturday.
"This was the longest day of tennis I've ever seen," Maharishi head girls tennis coach Lawrence Eyre said. "When you're starting action in the morning and wrapping up under the lights, something needs to be looked at."
