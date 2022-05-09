Girls tennis: Mustangs, Bulldogs feel the heat

OTTUMWA — What started out with the best of intentions, a impromptu dual between area schools to provide the Ottumwa girls tennis team with a rescheduled Senior Night opponent, turned into a grueling battle on the first truly hot and humid day of the season.
Just two days before playing in their respective regional and doubles tournaments, both the Davis County Mustangs and OHS Bulldogs battled more than each other on Monday at Jon Kneen Courts. Players from both teams battled the aspersive conditions leading to multiple medical stoppages throughout the late afternoon and early evening.
In the end, Davis County got the better of the battle spoiling the final home dual of the season for Ottumwa with an impressive 8-1 non-conference win. After over five hours of tennis, much of spent in 90-plus degree temperatures with nearly 100-degree heat indices, players from both teams had looks of exhaustion on their faces.
"We didn't even get to have a practice in this," Ottumwa senior Kiley Heller said. "It was a lot different going from the low-50s to playing in the 90-degree range. It took a lot of fluids. It was very easy to get light-headed. Water was definitely important."
Heller was one of several players that needed a break just over an hour into the action, which began in the middle of the afternoon at 3 p.m. With the opening three doubles matches in the middle of the second set, Heller and Davis County junior Jada Will both headed off the court dealing with headaches, fatigue and nausea coming from the physical toll of adjusting to summer-like conditions after playing the entire season in weather that has closely resembled late fall.
"This is a pretty extreme difference from what we're used to playing in," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "In a week, I went from wearing a winter coat to wearing a tank top. Our bodies are definitely not conditioned to play in 90-degree heat when they're used to 40-degree weather."
Several players needed several minutes, either between sets or between games, to rest and rehydrate in order to finish their matches. Will, battling with Jenna Marlow in the top doubles match for Davis County, almost didn't want to return to the court as she rested inside the air-conditioned clubhouse at the Ottumwa Country Club.
"I was dreading go back out into that heat," Will said. "I just pushed through. I was able to keep myself together, but it does drain you. I'm definitely going to sleep well."
Will, despite twice leaving the court to recover from the heat, was able to push through with Marlow to win a draining match overcoming a late match point by Heller and Addison Grade to win a 1-6, 6-4, 1-0 (12-10) in a match that needed nearly two hours to complete.
"As soon as I got a drink and took a little bit of a break, I wanted to finish the match," Heller said. "Lots of mistakes were made just from being tired and worn down."
Davis County (11-12) would ultimately preserve on a night filled with matches that were hard to put away for either team. All told, 14 of the 21 sets played between the teams were either tiebreakers or decided by two games with the Mustangs prevailing in five tiebreakers, six sets decided by a 6-4 score and the only 7-5 set won by Maddy Warning in the top singles match, putting away Heller who had cut a 4-1 lead in the set down to one game.
"Early in the year, we had a tendency to lose some of those close matches and lose those tiebreaks," Davis County head girls tennis coach Brian Skaggs said. "It seems like we've been on the better side of those over the past couple weeks. Maddy has really stepped up with her play. Jenna, being a senior, has also stepped up. It's all helped us win those close matches."
Beverly Bishop prevented a shutout for the Mustangs, finishing the dual off with a 6-2, 6-1 win over an exhausted Will in the No. 3 singles match. Both Ottumwa (9-12) and Davis County will again deal with hot, humid conditions on Wednesday as the Mustangs head to Pella for their 1A regional tournament while Ottumwa makes the journey to Marshalltown hoping Monday's dual gives them an edge in terms of how to handle the heat at the state qualifier.
"I don't think a lot of teams will have played this week. Most teams tried to make sure they had their schedules wrapped last week. They may have practiced in these conditions, but it's a lot different playing in it," White said. "We're going to have to hydrate on our way up there. I think that was what caused of lot of problems. There were a lot of girls that said they felt dehydrated before they even got here for this meet."