KNOXVILLE — Neither the fierce winds that descended upon the Joel Tonda Tennis Complex in Knoxville Tuesday nor the competition in the South Central Conference could alter the focus of the Davis County Mustangs.
So dominant was the Davis County attack that the Mustangs had wrapped up the team title before the final matches would begin. With both doubles teams and both singles contestants playing either in the finals or in the third-place matches, anything the Mustangs would earn would just be gravy on the biscuit.
When the final point standings were tabulated, Davis County had 25 team points to far outdistance runner-up Clarke’s 17 points. Knoxville was third with 14. Albia came in fourth with 11. Centerville and Chariton tied for fifth with four points each.
The only disappointment for the Mustangs would be that they did not have a singles or a doubles champion. Davis County would finish second and third in both brackets.
In singles play, Knoxville sophomore Janie Maasdam outlasted Davis County senior Maddy Warning in a grueling championship match winning a 10-4 third-set super-tiebreaker to clinch a 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 win. Davis County senior Jada Will nailed down the third-place points by beating Chariton senior Grace Watkins 10-2. Peyton Popson of Albia grabbed the fifth place with a 6-3 win over Molly Sickles of Clarke.
The doubles title was claimed by Clarke's duo of Maddy McCoy and Ava Hagen, sweeping Davis County teammates Abby Warning and Addison Stuchel 6-4 and 6-0 in the finals. The Mustang doubles team of Leah Rudd and Cullee Smith took third place with a 10-3 win over Chloe DeMoss and Morgan Teno of Albia.
“A really tough tournament Saturday (at Pella) prepared us for this," Davis County head girls tennis coach Brian Skaggs said. “We played really well. Our main goal was to get the conference title back to Davis County after missing it last year."
Davis County, Albia and Centerville will head to Fairfield this weekend to compete in the Fairfield Maharishi Pioneer Invitational at the Punj Tennis Center starting at 9 a.m. The Mustangs will return to Fairfield next Wednesday for their Class 1A state qualifying tournament.
"Our next goal is to get some athletes to state," Skaggs said. "We'll be going against the likes of Oskaloosa, Fairfield Maharishi, Davenport Assumption and others tough competition."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.